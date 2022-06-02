Derek Sherinian shares video for new fusion single Scorpion

Derek Sherinian will release his latest solo album, the guest-packed Vortex, in July

Derek Sherinian
Sons Of Apollo keyboard player Derek Sherinian has released a brand new video for his new single Scorpion. The new video features Shernian performing in the studio alongside drummer and co-producer Simon Phillips and bass player Ric Fierabracci. You can watch the new video below.

Scorpion is taken from Sherinian's upcoming album Vortex, which will be released through InsideOut Music on July 1.

“After the great response to Dragonfly on my last album, Simon and I wanted to do another piano trio song," explains Sherinian. "Don’t be surprised if you see me going more in this direction in the future."

Vortex also features former The Firm bassist Tony Franklin and as well as Stevens a host of guitar greats including  Joe BonamassaSteve LukatherZakk Wylde, Sons Of Apollo bandmate Ron “Bumblefoot” ThalMichael Schenker, Mike Stern and Nuno Bettencourt.

Vortex is available as a limited edition 180g white vinyl LP+CD, a limited CD digipak and as a digital album.

Pre-order Vortex.

