Steve Lukather plays it safe on I Found The Sun Again

Anybody searching for a likeness to Toto on Steve Lukather's I Found The Sun Again will be satisfied with the moody, groovy Serpent Soul, but that’s about as far as it goes.

Joseph Williams contributes vocals to Along For The Ride, on which Jeff Babko channels some Won’t Get Fooled Again-spec keyboards. Williams also appears on laid-back foot tapper Run To Me, with Lukather’s AllStarr bandmate Ringo.

Instrumental Journey Through smacks of Steve Vai’s For The Love Of God – perfect for the contemplative soul also prone to a bout of air guitar playing.

The title track is serene and melodic but with little else to say for itself. Prog and blues crop up in the covers of Traffic’s Low Spark Of High Heeled Boys and Robin Trower’s Bridge Of Sighs, which closes the record.

Along with Joe Walsh’s Welcome To The Club, none stray far from the originals except for better production. Quality in spades, but little in the way of surprises.