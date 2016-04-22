Delain announce European tour

Delain have announced a European tour set to kick off in October.
The Dutch metal outfit hit the road in support of this year’s EP Lunar Prelude, which spawned the single Suckerpunch, and their upcoming, as-yet-untitled fifth album – set for release later in 2016.
Delain say: “Delainers, we’re coming to perform for you again. This fall we’ll do an extensive European headline tour.”
Evergrey and Kobra And The Lotus will support on the tour.
Delain European tour 2016
Oct 14: Cologne Essigfabrik, Germany
Oct 15: Hamburg Gruenspan, Germany
Oct 16: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark
Oct 19: Berlin Columbia-Theater, Germany
Oct 20: Krakow Kwadrat, Poland
Oct 21: Warsaw Progresja, Poland
Oct 22: Zlin Masters of Rock Club, Czech Republic
Oct 25: Bratislava Majestic Music Club, Slovakia
Oct 27: Vienna Szene, Austria
Oct 28: Munich Backstage, Germany
Oct 29: Aschaffenburg Colos-Saal, Germany
Oct 30: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland
Oct 31: Lyon Ninkasi Kao, France
Nov 02: Madrid Arena, Spain
Nov 03: Toulouse Metronum, France
Nov 04: Paris Elysee Montmartre, France
Nov 05: Lille Le Splendid, France
Nov 06: Antwerp Trix, Belgium