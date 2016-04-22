Delain announce European tour

Delain have announced a European tour set to kick off in October.

The Dutch metal outfit hit the road in support of this year’s EP Lunar Prelude, which spawned the single Suckerpunch, and their upcoming, as-yet-untitled fifth album – set for release later in 2016.

Delain say: “Delainers, we’re coming to perform for you again. This fall we’ll do an extensive European headline tour.”

Evergrey and Kobra And The Lotus will support on the tour.

Delain European tour 2016

Oct 14: Cologne Essigfabrik, Germany

Oct 15: Hamburg Gruenspan, Germany

Oct 16: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark

Oct 19: Berlin Columbia-Theater, Germany

Oct 20: Krakow Kwadrat, Poland

Oct 21: Warsaw Progresja, Poland

Oct 22: Zlin Masters of Rock Club, Czech Republic

Oct 25: Bratislava Majestic Music Club, Slovakia

Oct 27: Vienna Szene, Austria

Oct 28: Munich Backstage, Germany

Oct 29: Aschaffenburg Colos-Saal, Germany

Oct 30: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Oct 31: Lyon Ninkasi Kao, France

Nov 02: Madrid Arena, Spain

Nov 03: Toulouse Metronum, France

Nov 04: Paris Elysee Montmartre, France

Nov 05: Lille Le Splendid, France

Nov 06: Antwerp Trix, Belgium