Rammstein stream live Du Riechst So Gut video

Rammstein have released a video of Du Riechst So Gut at Hellfest in France earlier this month.
The band are midway through a festival tour of Europe and North America, which keeps them busy until August.
The sets have included a performance of a track currently known as Ramm4, which could be set to appear on their seventh album.
Frontman Till Lindemann said last year that the band were considering starting work on the follow-up to 2009’s Liebe Ist Fur Alle Da. But he added: “We’re six guys with six opinions and it can be a nightmare sometimes.” They later posted an image that suggested work had begun.
Their most recent release is live package Rammstein In Amerika.
Rammstein 2016 tour dates
Jun 23: Odense Tinderbox, Denmark
Jun 24-26: Southside Festival, Germany
Jun 24-26: Hurricane Festival, Germany
Jun 30-Jul 02:Seinajoki Provinssi, Finland
Jun 30-Jul 02: Norrkoping Bravalla, Sweden
Jun 30-Jul 03: Rock Werchter, Belgium
Jul 15: Chicago Open Air, IL
Jul 17: Quebec Festival, QC
Jul 23: Hell & Heaven Metal Festival, Mexico
Aug 19: Highfield Festival, Germany