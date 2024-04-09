Deep Purple and Yes join forces for North American tour

Deep Purple have announced that their ongoing One More Time tour will hit North American shores in August, with prog legends Yes completing the bill. The run of shows kicks off at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL, on August 14, and wraps up on September 8 at The Pavilion At Montage Mountain in Scranton, PA. No West Coast dates have yet been announced.

The new dates come in addition to the previously announced UK tour, which hits the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham on November 4, and visits London, Leeds and Manchester before wrapping up at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on November 10. Full dates below.

Deep Purple were scheduled to play a series of shows in Australia later this month as part of the touring Pandemonium festival, but their appearances have been cancelled after organisers reduced the size of the touring package, with fans of Placebo, the Dead Kennedys and Gang Of Four also losing out.

"Deep Purple never wants to disappoint, and so this is a difficult piece of news for us to share with our fans," said the band in a statement. "Deep Purple hopes to return to Australia very soon."

Presale tickets for the US shows will be available from April 10am local, with the general on-sale beginning on Friday, April 12 at the same time.

Deep Purple: One More Time tour 2024

May 01: Singapore Fort Canning Park, Singapore

Jun 13: Madrid, Parque Tierno Galván, Spain

Jun 15: Bilbao Arena, Spain

Jun 17: Toulouse Metropole, France

Jun 20: Grenchen Airport, Switzerland

Jun 22: Nancy Open Air Amphitheatre, France

Jun 23: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 25: Istanbul Kucukciftlikpark, Turkey

Jul 04: Cognac Blues Passions, France

Jul 10: Rome Cavea Auditorium, Italy

Jul 11: Marostica Piazza Castello, Italy

Jul 13: Belgrade Tašmajdan Stadium, Serbia

Jul 14: Chirpan Midalidare Estate, Bulgaria

Jul 16: Innsbruck Olympiahalle, Austria

Jul 18: Salem Schloss (Castle Grounds), Germany

Jul 19: Dresdenn Elbufer, Germany

Jul 21: Winterbach Zeltspektakel, Germany

Jul 28: Gignac En Quecy, France

Jul 30: Orange Positiv Festival, France

Aug 02: Notodden Blues Festival, Norway

Aug 03: Bergen Calling, Norway

Aug 05: Furuvik Amusement Park, Sweden

Aug 06: Stockholm Grona Lund Amusement Park, Sweden



Aug 14: Hollywood Hard Rock Live, FL

Aug 15: Tampa Seminole Hard Rock Event Center, FL

Aug 17: The Woodlands The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Aug 18: Durant Choctaw Casino Grand Theatre, OK

Aug 19: Forth Worth Dickies Arena, TX

Aug 21: Cincinnati PNC Pavilion At Riverbend Music Center, OH

Aug 22: Sterling Heights Amphitheatre At Freedom Hill, MI

Aug 23: Tinley Park Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, IL

Aug 25: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON

Aug 27: Montreal Bell Centre, QC

Aug 28: Gilford Banknh Pavilion, NH

Aug 30: Camden Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, NJ

Aug 31: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Sep 01: Wantagh Northwell Health At Jones Beach Theater, NY

Sep 03: Bridgeport Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater, CT

Sep 04: Saratoga Springs Broadview Stage At Spac, NY

Sep 06: Bethel Bethel Woods Center For The Arts, NY

Sep 07: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Sep 08: Scranton The Pavilion At Montage Mountain, PA

Classic Rock Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Classic Rock, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Nov 04: Birmingham Resorts World Arena

Nov 06: London The O2

Nov 07: Leeds First Direct Arena

Nov 09: Manchester AO Arena

Nov 10: Glasgow OVO Hydro