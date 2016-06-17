Deep Purple drummer Ian Paice suffers stroke

Deep Purple drummer Ian Paice has revealed that he suffered a mini-stoke this week.

Paice awoke on Tuesday morning with numbness on the right side of his body. After being taken to hospital in Stockholm, Sweden, it was determined he had suffered a TIA (Transient Ischaemic Attack), also referred to as a mini-stroke.

It led to Deep Purple cancelling shows in Stockholm, Gothenburg and Horsens – the first time he has missed any gig with the band since they formed in 1968.

Paice, 67, says: “To all the people who were expecting to see Deep Purple in Sweden and Denmark this week, I would like to let you know the reason the shows were not possible and also to stop all the speculation and rumours.

“On the morning of June 14, I woke up to find that the right side of my body was feeling numb and I could not control my right hand and fingers.

“So I had myself admitted to hospital where I was diagnosed with having suffered a mini-stroke or TIA. The hospital staff in Stockholm were amazing and started my treatment straight away.”

Paice adds that he expects to be back in action next month.

He says: “After both CT and MIR scans, there was found to be no serious or permanent damage. As of this moment, all I am suffering is a slightly numb right side of the face a tingling sensation in my right hand.

“My dexterity in the hand is coming back quickly and I fully expect to recommence touring next month. So now I have a set of tablets which have to be taken every day to ensure it doesn’t happen again.

“These are the first shows I have missed with Deep Purple since its formation in 1968. Thanks to all the people who have shown concern and sent their best wishes.”

The band return to the tour next month in Turkey. They are working on the follow-up to 2013’s Now What?!.

July 05: Antalya Expo 2016, Turkey

July 08: Klam Clam Rock, Austria

Jul 09: Eisenstadt Lovely Days, Austria

Jul 12: Genova Arena Del Mare, Italy

Jul 13: Brescia Arena Campo Marte, Italy

Jul 15: Servigliano Parco Della Pace, Italy

Jul 16: Montreux Jazz Festival, Switzerland

Jul 19: Munich Tollwood, Germany

Jul 20: Fulda Domplatz, Germany

Jul 22: Dresden Junge Garde, Germany

Jul 23: Krefeld Konigpalast, Germany

Jul 26: Slupsk Rock Legends Festival, Poland

Jul 29: Tienen Suikerock Festival, Belgium

Jul 30: Loreley Deep Purple On The Rock, Germany

Jul 31: Mosbach Am Burggraben, Germany

