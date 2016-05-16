Deep Purple release behind-the-scenes Jon Lord Concerto clip

Deep Purple have released a short behind-the-scenes clip from the recording of late keyboard player Jon Lord’s Concerto for Group and Orchestra.

Lord recorded the work in Liverpool and at Abbey Road studios in 2011 and 2012 with the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra.

In the new clip, released via Deep Purple’s official YouTube page, Lord discusses why he used four different guitarists for the latest recording of the work. It was originally recorded in 1969 with the Mk2 lineup of the band, including Ritchie Blackmore.

In the video, Lord says: “Each movement is so different. It’s one man in one band, but Rithie was like three or four guitarists in one. So I wanted to represent that by using a different guitarist in each movement.”

Jon Lord died in 2012 from a pulmonary embolism. He had been diagnosed with cancer the year before.

