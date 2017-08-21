Deadly Circus Fire Play HM Truants Fundraiser Show

London-based prog metallers Deadly Circus Fire will perform a charity show this Thursday at London’s Black Heart. All profit form the show will go directly to the Heavy Metal Truants.

The Heavy Metal Truants, who feature Prog Editor Jerry Ewing, undertake a charity cycle ride from London to Download festival every year, having raised over £400,000 for their chosen charities - Nordoff Robbins Music Therapy, Childline and Teenage Cancer Trust in the five years they’ve been in existence.

The show will also give fans a chance to check out new Deadly Circus Fire singer David Pear who recently replaced Adam Grant earlier this year. Tickets for the show cost £8.25 and are available here.

Deadly Circus Fire will also appear as support to Uneven Structure and Voyager at London’s Underworld on October 9. The Heavy Metal Truants will be hosting a charity raffle and be presenting this year’s cheque to their respective charities at Big Red on August 31.