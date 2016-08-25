Deadly Circus Fire seek new singer as Adam Grant departs

Deadly Circus Fire have announced they’ve split with founding frontman Adam Grant and are inviting applications for a replacement.

The British prog metal outfit plan to honour their touring commitments and say there are no hard feelings between them and their former vocalist.

Guitarist Save Addario says: “After over seven years together, it’s with sadness we have to announce that Adam has taken the decision to leave Deadly Circus Fire to follow a different path in his life.

“There are no hard feelings between us. We respect his decision and we thank him for all he has done for the band. It’s hard to explain how we really feel, but all we can say is that Deadly Circus Fire is still alive and a new chapter is about to start.”

Singers who want to be considered for the role are asked to send an email to DCF.audition@gmail.com to find out more about auditions.

Addario adds: “If you think you have what it takes to be part of the DCF family get in touch with us to receive the audition pack. We will be starting auditioning for the position ASAP.”

The band are planning to start work on their third album and follow-up to 2015’s The Hydra’s Tailor and they want their eventual new singer to play a full role in the creative process.

Deadly Circus Fire are scheduled to play at Euroblast festival in Cologne, Germany, on September 30 and they aim to announce a run of European headlining shows.

