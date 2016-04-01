David Gilmour launches In Any Tongue video

David Gilmour has released an animated video for his track In Any Tongue.

It’s taken from solo album Rattle That Lock, which was launched last year after he confirmed Pink Floyd’s career was over following final album The Endless River.

The video was created by animator Danny Madden, who used scenes from his short film Confusion Through Sand. He’d previously been hired to make the promo for The Girl In The Yellow Dress.

Gilmour is currently touring North America before further European dates begin in June, including a return to Pompeii in July and four nights at London’s Royal Albert Hall in September. He’ll also play a benefit show for the Teenage Cancer Trust in London later this month.