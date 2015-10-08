David Gilmour releases Yellow Dress video

David Gilmour has released an animated video for his track The Girl In The Yellow Dress.

It was created by Los Angeles-based filmmaker Danny Madden and is the latest song taken from the former Pink Floyd man’s Rattle That Lock album, out last month.

The song’s lyrics were penned by Gilmour’s wife, the author Polly Sampson, who says she drew on her novel writing experience while working on the track.

She tells NPR: “The Girl In The Yellow Dress actually felt incredibly similar to writing a short story. With A Boat Lies Waiting, I really tried to get under David’s skin.

“There was no point in me writing a song that he naturally wouldn’t sing, so I tried to look as clearly as I could through his eyes. It feels very similar to writing fiction.

“The added advantage is that there’s someone prompting me. There is no blank piece of paper, because the music is there.”

Gilmour recently wrapped up a run of European dates, including five nights at London’s Royal Albert Hall. He’ll head to South America in December for five appearances.

