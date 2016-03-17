David Gilmour in return to Pompeii

David Gilmour will play two shows in Pompeii this year, a politician has confirmed.

The former Pink Floyd leader will return to the historic Italian town 44 years after the band recorded their iconic live movie Live At Pompeii in its amphitheatre.

But unlike the 1971 performance, an audience will be present, with a capacity of 2000 on each of two nights.

Italian culture minister Dario Franceschini tweeted last night: “Agreement reached. After 45 years, David Gilmour will play again at Pompeii on 7 and 8 July.”

The Floyd performance came about after director Adrian Maben visited the 2100-year-old structure when it was empty, and decided that its ambience would lend itself to a concert recording. It was also thought that the absence of an audience would offer a counterpoint to live films of the time such as Woodstock and the Rolling Stones’ Gimme Shelter.

Gilmour is currently touring in support of solo album Rattle That Lock, released last year. He plays in the US and Canada over the coming weeks then returns to Europe in June, with four nights at London’s Royal Albert Hall in September.