Dave Kerzner shares video for brand new single A Time In Your Mind

By ( ) published

US prog rocker Dave Kerzner will release guest-packed new solo album The Traveler in

Dave Kerzner
(Image credit: Joel Barrios)

US prog rocker Dave Kerzner has shared a video for his brand new single A Time In Your Mind, which you can watch below. The track is taken from Kerzner's upcoming new solo album The Traveler, which will be released on July 29.

The new video features Kerzner and usual collaborators Fernando Perdomo (guitar) and Durga McBrom (vocals), as well as Big Big Train drummer Nick D'Virgilio. It also features Yes bassist Billy Sherwood, who does not actually feature on A Time In Your Mind but was part of Kerzner's All Star RoSFest band when the video was shot

As reported by Prog back in March, Sherwood does play on The Traveler, alongside fellow Yes colleague Jon Davison as well as Matt Dorsey of Sound of Contact on bass,  Marco Minnemann on drums, Joe Deninzon and Ruti Celli on strings, Alex Chod of the band Yatte on backing vocals.

“For a variety of reasons this album is, in some ways, a nod and wink to one of my favourite bands Genesis," says Kerzner. “Their influence can often be heard in my music, but, on this album it’s probably the most I’ve shown of that side of me. I like to keep those types of sounds and musical elements alive even if they’ve stopped making albums."

The Traveler will be released as both a single and double CD version as well as a four-disc box set with cover art created by world renowned painter Rafal Olbinski. 

Pre-order The Traveler.

Dave Kerzner

(Image credit: Press)
Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock, as well as sleevenotes for many major record labels. He lives in North London and happily indulges a passion for AC/DC, Chelsea Football Club and Sydney Roosters.