Dave Kerzner shares video for brand new single A Time In Your Mind

US prog rocker Dave Kerzner has shared a video for his brand new single A Time In Your Mind, which you can watch below. The track is taken from Kerzner's upcoming new solo album The Traveler, which will be released on July 29.

The new video features Kerzner and usual collaborators Fernando Perdomo (guitar) and Durga McBrom (vocals), as well as Big Big Train drummer Nick D'Virgilio. It also features Yes bassist Billy Sherwood, who does not actually feature on A Time In Your Mind but was part of Kerzner's All Star RoSFest band when the video was shot

As reported by Prog back in March, Sherwood does play on The Traveler, alongside fellow Yes colleague Jon Davison as well as Matt Dorsey of Sound of Contact on bass, Marco Minnemann on drums, Joe Deninzon and Ruti Celli on strings, Alex Chod of the band Yatte on backing vocals.

“For a variety of reasons this album is, in some ways, a nod and wink to one of my favourite bands Genesis," says Kerzner. “Their influence can often be heard in my music, but, on this album it’s probably the most I’ve shown of that side of me. I like to keep those types of sounds and musical elements alive even if they’ve stopped making albums."

The Traveler will be released as both a single and double CD version as well as a four-disc box set with cover art created by world renowned painter Rafal Olbinski.

Pre-order The Traveler.