Dave Kerzner releases teaser for third solo album

By ( ) published

Ubiquitous US prog rocker Dave Kerzner will release third solo album The Traveler in May

Dave Kerzner
(Image credit: Joel Barrios)

Ubiquitous US prog rocker Dave Kerzner has announced that he will release his third solo album, The Traveler, in May. You can listen to a preview of the new album below.

The Traveler is a concept album that continues the story of his previous albums Static and New World. As usual, Kerzner has worked with a host of guests on the album including Big Big Train drummer Nick D'Virgilio, Marco Minnemann, Durga McBroom, Fernando Perdomo, Matt Dorsey and more. 

"I recently purchased most of Tony Banks' keyboards he used in the 70s and early 80s" says Kerzner. "Since Genesis are doing their last tour I wanted to use his keyboards on this album and give a tip of the hat to one of my biggest influences."

Kerzner will be performing material from the new album when he appears at RoSFest in April and at Cruise To The Edge in May.

Pre-order The Traveler.

Dave Kerzner

(Image credit: Press)
Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock, as well as sleevenotes for many major record labels. He lives in North London and happily indulges a passion for AC/DC, Chelsea Football Club and Sydney Roosters.