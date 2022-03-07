Dave Kerzner releases teaser for third solo album

Ubiquitous US prog rocker Dave Kerzner has announced that he will release his third solo album, The Traveler, in May. You can listen to a preview of the new album below.

The Traveler is a concept album that continues the story of his previous albums Static and New World. As usual, Kerzner has worked with a host of guests on the album including Big Big Train drummer Nick D'Virgilio, Marco Minnemann, Durga McBroom, Fernando Perdomo, Matt Dorsey and more.

"I recently purchased most of Tony Banks' keyboards he used in the 70s and early 80s" says Kerzner. "Since Genesis are doing their last tour I wanted to use his keyboards on this album and give a tip of the hat to one of my biggest influences."

Kerzner will be performing material from the new album when he appears at RoSFest in April and at Cruise To The Edge in May.

Pre-order The Traveler.