Dave Kerzner’s In Continuum share lyric video for new single AlienA

Dave Kerzner’s In Continuum have released a lyric video for their new single titled AlienA.

It’s the latest material to be taken from the band’s new album Acceleration Theory, which was released in January this year.

AlienA features guest vocals from Leticia Wolf, who is accompanied by vocalist Gabriel Agudo, Kerzner on keyboards, Sound Of Contact’s Matt Dorsey on bass, Fernando Perdomo on guitar and Marco Minnemann on drums.

The song was co-written by Kerzner, Wolf and Simon Collins and was originally intended to be the title track of the second Sound Of Contact album.

Kerzner says: “I met Leticia when we performed in a tribute show in 2012 to my late bandmate Kevin Gilbert.

“We were talking about the idea of a female alien falling in love with humans on Earth and we started writing this song – not knowing that it would eventually be part of a full prog rock concept album series as it is now.”

Acceleration Theory features guest performances from Steve Hackett, Marillion's Steve Rothery and Yes vocalist Jon Davison.

In Continuum will play at Night Of the Prog in Loreley, Germany, on July 19.