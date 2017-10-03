Dave Kerzner releases lyric video for Static

Dave Kerzner has released a lyric video for his new song Static exclusively with Prog.

It’s the title track from the Sound Of Contact man’s second solo album which launched last week on Bandcamp.

Static is described as a progressive rock opera “about the clutter and chaos in modern everyday life” and is said to “boldly navigates through subjects ranging from noise in our heads of ego, jealousy, technological distractions, substance abuse and narcissism to profiling the hypocritical and corrupt characters in politics, media and society today.”

Kerzner says: “I aim to bring forward some of my favourite qualities of classic rock and prog albums and blend it with something new that feels right today.

“I like creating memorable songs that tell a story in a melodic musical way. This is what I love about the timeless rock albums in my collection and my goal is to contribute to other people’s collections in the same way.”

Kerzner is joined on the new album by a range of guest musicians, including Steve Hackett, Fernando Perdomo, Durga McBroom, Derek Cintron, Randy McStine, Matt Dorsey, Alex Cromarty and Colin Edwin.

Kerzner has several tour dates coming up, including shows across the US with District 97. Find a full list below.

Oct 14-15: Rahway Progstock, NJ

Oct 20-21: Chicago Reggie’s Progtoberfest III, IL

Oct 22: Akron Musica, OH (with District 97)

Oct 23: Dunellen Roxy & Dukes Roadhouse, NJ (with District 97)

Oct 24: New York DROM, NY (with District 97)

Oct 25: Kennett Square Kennett Flash, PA (with District 97)

Oct 26: Baltimore Orion Studios, MD (with District 97)

Feb 03-08: Tampa Cruise To The Edge, FL

Dave Kerzner: New World