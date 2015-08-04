Dave Kerzner premieres Stranded video

Dave Kerzner has premiered his video for Stranded with Prog.

The five-part version of the track appears on the Deluxe Edition of his album New World. The song is nominated in the Anthem category at this year’s Progressive Music Awards.

His video features Pink Floyd backing vocalist Durga McBroom-Hudson alongside Kerzner himself, and uses visual elements created by Christine Leakey.

Kerzner tells Prog: “New World is a cinematic type of concept album. I’ve planned a lot of visual elements to go along with the music, in the form of music videos and also for the upcoming live shows.

“I drew inspiration from movies like Star Wars, Dune and Capricorn One. It was a thrill for us to shoot this on location in a real desert!”

New World is on sale now in a range of formats. The Dave Kerzner Band, featuring McBroom-Hudson and sister Lorelei, perform on this year’s Cruise To The Edge on November 15-19, with tour dates to be announced soon.