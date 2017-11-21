Damanek share video for anti-war track Big Parade

Damanek have released a new video for their track Big Parade.

The song has been taken from their debut album On Track, which arrived in May this year via Giant Electric Pea.

The project features Guy Manning on mandolin, vocals, keyboards and percussion, Sean Timms on keyboards and banjo, Marek Arnold on clarinet, bassist Dan Mash, guitarist Luke Machin, drummer Brody Thomas Green and The Santucci Horns: Eric ‘Tooch’ Santucci and Alex Taylor.

Manning says of the track: “So, how do you write an anti-war song and inspect man’s avarice, stupidity and ultimate extinction in song? Well, with humour naturally!

“I wanted to deliver a dark message tongue-in-cheek with a jaunty, foot-tapping rhythm – done in more of a vaudeville style than true prog!

“When we played the Summer’s End festival in 2016, some of the band members were a tad sceptical about performing this one live, but I stuck to my guns –no pun intended – and in the end, it turned out to be the most talked about piece that we performed on the day when it came to the reviews!”

Earlier this year, Damanek launched videos for The Cosmic Score and Long Time, Shadow Falls.

Damanek announce debut album On Track