Damanek announce debut album On Track

Damanek have signed with Giant Electric Pea and will launch their debut album On Track in May, it’s been announced.

The band consist of vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Guy Manning, bassist Dan Marsh, sax and clarinet player Marek Arnold and keyboardist Sean Timms.

Manning says: “This is undoubtably the most brilliant ensemble I have ever assembled to realise my music. It has been a fabulous experience throughout, as I felt supported by the other guys from the very start.

“We have made this album carefully and brought in a supportive cast of exemplary musicians who are also, now, our friends. It has taken time to bring the album to completion as all the band members are very much in demand and so extremely busy.

“Summer’s End allowed us to test drive the material live – even though the audience had never heard a note – but, we went down a storm and ever since then, we have been constantly asked when the album is coming out. ‘Soon,’ we said.”

Manning adds: “Even more importantly, I had something meaningful to say in the collected eight pieces. Most of them are dealing with very current socio-economic issues from pollution, to the ailing environment and the disappearing natural world.

“Yes, On Track has something to say – and now needs to be heard.”

Find the full tracklist and cover art for On Track below.

Damanek On Track tracklist

Nanabohzo And The Rainbow Long Time Shadow Falls The Cosmic Score Believer - Redeemer Oil Over Arabia Big Parade Madison Blue Dark Sun

