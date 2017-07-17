Damanek see stars in video for The Cosmic Score

Damanek have released a video for their new track The Cosmic Score.

The song features on the band’s new album titled On Track which was released in May after they signed with Giant Electric Pea. It follows a video for Long Time, Shadow Falls which arrived in June.

The band say in a statement: “Once again our good friend Ted Ollikkala has done us proud with the second promotional video released from the On Track album.

“The song concept is based on the premise that the stars are like notes on a gigantic celestial score which produced a harmonious arrangement/tune that we all are moved by.

“However, with every negative human action, the tune becomes more discordant and that glorious melody is changed for evermore.”

The band consist of vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Guy Manning, bassist Dan Marsh, sax and clarinet player Marek Arnold and keyboardist Sean Timms.

Speaking previously about the new record, Manning said: “This is undoubtably the most brilliant ensemble I have ever assembled to realise my music. It has been a fabulous experience throughout, as I felt supported by the other guys from the very start.

“We have made this album carefully and brought in a supportive cast of exemplary musicians who are also, now, our friends. It has taken time to bring the album to completion as all the band members are very much in demand and so extremely busy.”

Find the video, On Track cover art and tracklist below.

Damanek On Track tracklist

Nanabohzo And The Rainbow Long Time Shadow Falls The Cosmic Score Believer - Redeemer Oil Over Arabia Big Parade Madison Blue Dark Sun

