Watch trailer for Steve Hackett’s Wuthering Nights: Live In Birmingham

Steve Hackett has released a trailer for his upcoming live package.

Wuthering Nights: Live In Birmingham will launch on January 26 via InsideOut Music on 2DVD/2CD Digipak, Blu-ray and on digital platforms and was captured on Hackett’s Genesis Revisited & Classic Hackett tour in May this year.

He was joined on the road by Nad Sylvan, Roger King, Nick Beggs, Gary O’Toole and Rob Townsend along with special guests John Hackett and Amanda Lehmann.

Hackett says: “I’m excited about imminent release of Wuthering Nights. It felt special to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Wind & Wuthering, the Genesis album I had the most songwriting involvement with and a favourite among many fans.

“Songs like One For The Vine, Eleventh Earl Of Mar and Blood On The Rooftops come across powerfully on this release, which also features other Genesis and solo Hackett favourites, along with songs from my latest album The Night Siren. Sit back and enjoy!”

The DVD and Blu-ray editions will include behind-the-scenes footage along with videos for The Night Siren tracks Behind the Smoke, Fifty Miles From The North Pole and West To East. Find further details below.

Wuthering Nights: Live In Birmingham is now available for pre-order.

Steve Hackett Wuthering Nights: Live In Birmingham DVD/Blu-ray tracklist

Disc 1

Every Day El Niño The Steppes In The Skeleton Gallery Behind The Smoke Serpentine Song Rise Again Shadow Of The Hierophant

Bonus

Wuthering Nights, Live in Birmingham - Behind The Scenes Documentary

Disc 2

Eleventh Earl Of Mar One For The Vine Blood On The Rooftops In That Quiet Earth Afterglow Dance On A Volcano Inside And Out Firth Of Fifth The Musical Box Los Endos

Bonus

Behind The Smoke (Official video) Fifty Miles From The North Pole (Official video) West To East (Official video)

