I took advantage of this Cyber Monday Kindle deal just so I could explore my collection of music books - and bought 5 more while I was at it

Back in March 2012, I bought a Kindle with a leather cover that had a wee swing out light bar to illuminate the screen – a piece of outdated tech (with buttons) that really needed to be upgraded.

So with 26% off the price of the all-new Kindle Paperwhite 16GB, I decided Cyber Monday was the perfect time to pull the trigger, especially with the cost reduced on the model without ads from £169.99 to £125. And if you're in the US, the price of the same model without lock screen ads is down from $179.99 to $149.99.

If you’re buying a Kindle this Cyber Monday, it’s worth noting that you can currently get a Kindle Unlimited subscription: 3 months for 99p - giving you access to a massive selection of book and magazines.

Over the years, I’ve amassed a ridiculous selection of Kindle books after picking them up when I see them on sale - everything from music biographies and sci-fi epics, to history books and a pile of horror and fantasy novels - most of them sitting in the cloud because of my poor old Kindle, and even though I've read some through the app on my iPhone, it's just a bit cumbersome. So I'm very much looking to showing these ebooks some love.

While plonking my new Kindle into my online shopping basket, I thought I'd take a look to see what discounted music books were available. Here's five picks:

Fingers Crossed: How Music Saved Me From Success by Lush’s Miki Berenyi is down from £10.99 to £5.99. I saw Lush several times in the early 90s and think Sweetness & Light it one of the best tracks from that era, so this is definitely right up my street.

AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson’s Rockers And Rollers: An Automotive Autobiography is down from £12.99 to just £2.99 and is a deep dive into his life in the band and his love of cars. For that price, you can’t go wrong.

I’ve wanted to read Sylvia Patterson’s I’m Not With The Band: A Writer’s Life Lost In Music since discovering it in our best books about music guide. And since it’s reduced from £10.99 to just £2.99, it would be rude not to pick it up.

As someone who two-stepped around student union dance floors covered in flour and threw rose petals into the air when going to see The Mission in the late 80s, former Cure member Lol Tolhurst’s Goth: A History was an instabuy for me, especially with the Kindle price down from £25 to a patchouli-scented £3.99.

My final pick goes to Elton John’s official autobiography Me - a book I’ve never read but I’m intrigued to do so given his remarkable musical legacy. The ebook price has been cut from £12.99 to £6.99.

For more top discounts, you can check out all the Cyber Monday music deals - but with the big sales event coming to an end soon, be quick to grab something if you see an item you want.

