Crown Lands release video for suitably epic new single Lady Of The Lake

Canadian prog rock duo Crown Lands have followed their video for Starlifter: Fearless Pt. II with a brand new, suitably epic one for their latest single, Lady Of The Lake, which you can watch below.

Both songs are taken from the band's upcoming album Fearless through Spinefarm Records/Universal Music Canada on March 31.

“I love the textures we’ve got in this song," states guitarist, bassist and keyboard player Kevin Comeau. "I doubled the electric guitar with a 12-string acoustic for most of it. There are lots of Mellotron and Moog Taurus moments in this piece that give it that medieval-meets-outerspace fantastical quality. I’m particularly proud of the Leslie-soaked guitar solo in 15/8."

"Steeped in a myriad of mythology, Lady Of The Lake tells a tale of an ancient battle for control over the realm and a powerful goddess who is called upon to dispel the darkness," adds vocalist and drummer Cody Bowles. "This takes place in the same world as Fearless, but long ago."

Crown Lands recorded Fearless at 80A Studio at Universal studio in Toronto with producer David Bottrill (Rush, Muse, Tool, Mastodon) and came together over a six-month period, in short, intense bursts between live dates.

Crown Lands will tour Canada in March and April, mixing headline performances and support slots with with fellow Canadian rockers July Talk.

Pre-order Fearless.