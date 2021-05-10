Crown Lands release new live video of Neil Peart tribute Right Way Back

Juno-nominated Canadian prog rock duo Crown Lands have released a new video for a live run through Right Way Back. You can watch the video in full below.

The track is a heartfelt tribute to the late Rush drummer Neil Peart. “It’s about the feeling of trying to carry on from where your heroes left off,” says guitarist, bassist and keyboard player Kevin Comeau.

The duo, completed by drummer and vocalist Cody Bowles, have also signed to Spinefarm Records and alongside the new video the band have released two brand new live versions of Crown Lands previously released, acclaimed tracks Context: Fearless Pt. 1 and Right Way Back today.

The connections with fellow countrymen Rush are further strengthened by the fact that Crown Lands have worked with three celebrated Rush producers. Terry Brown worked on the duo's early demos, while latter-day Rush producer Nick Raskulinecz helped producer the band's epic Context: Fearless Pt. 1, while Dave Bottril, who remixed Rush's 2002 album Vapor Trails produced the vocals.

“He’s the mythical third Rush-associated producer,” says Comeau. “This one fucking song had the triad of Rush producers!”

Get Context: Fearless Pt. 1/Right Way Back.