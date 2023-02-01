Crown Lands share video for 18-minute Starlifter: Fearless Pt. II

Canadian prog rock duo Crown Lands have announced they will release their brand new album Fearless through Spinefarm Records/Universal Music Canada on March 31.

The band have also released an eye-catching visualiser video for the 18-minute track Starlifter: Fearless Pt. II, which you can watch below.

"This is truly our crowning achievement," enthuses guitarist, bassist and keyboard player Kevin Comeau. "The best song we have written so far. An 18-minute opus. A testament to the power of prog. A document of just how much noise two people can create," exclaims Comeau.

“This epic story spans hundreds of years following our titular hero: Fearless after the events of (2021 single) The Oracle," explains vocalist and drummer Cody Bowles. "He stands against the colonisation of outer space and the decimation of his people to reclaim what was stolen by capitalistic greed and bloodshed.

“These are themes that may sound like a mere fantastic tale to some, but we wanted to marry sci-fi elements with very real issues Indigenous people have gone through time and time again. I guess that would be called Indigenous futurism. I have always loved songs that give you more the more you lean into them, and there is a deeper meaning to this story if you look for it."

"We had so much fun tracking this music," adds Comeau of the new album. "I think we were both able to do what we wanted to do as artists for so long. Let's be honest here, there's a little bit of cleverness for cleverness' sake in there too."

Fearless was recorded in 80A Studio at Universal studio in Toronto with producer David Bottrill (Rush, Muse, Tool, Mastodon) and came together over a six-month period, in short, intense bursts between tours.

Crown Lands will tour Canada with fellow Canadian rockers July Talk throughout March and April, with international dates expected to follow.

Pre-order Fearless.

(Image credit: Spinefarm Records/Universal Music Canada)

Crown Lands: Fearless

1. Starlifter: Fearless Pt. II

2. Dreamer Of The Dawn

3. The Shadow

4. Right Way Back

5. Context: Fearless Pt. I

6. Reflections

7. Penny

8. Lady Of The Lake

9. Citadel