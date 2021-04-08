Clive Nolan and Oliver Wakeman release video for Jabberwocky's Coming To Town

Prog keyboard duo Clive Nolan and Oliver Wakeman have released a new lyric video for Coming To Town. The track originally featured on thee pair's 1999 album Jabberwocky, which is now featured in the upcoming 3CD box set, Tales By Gaslight, which will be released through Burning Shed on April 23.

"Jabberwocky was the first album that Clive and I worked on and was originally released in 1999," explains Wakeman. "There are so many stories around the creation of this album, but one I particularly like is that Dad appears on the record but not in his usual keyboard playing role. Clive and I felt we had that department covered and so he was given the role of the narrator! And a great job he did too, in fact the reading of the poem in full can be heard on the third disc Dark Fables."

Coming To Town features guest appearances from Magnum singer Bob Catley, former Landmarq vocalist Tracy Hitchings, the late Yes guitarist Peter Banks and English Rock Ensemble drummer Toner Fernandez.

Nolan and Wakeman have previously released a video for Why Do You Hate Me?.

Tales By Gaslight will feature remastered versions of their ‘future prog classics Jabberwocky and The Hound Of The Baskervilles along with a brand new disc Dark Fables as well as a 16-page booklet and 3 individual art prints of the three covers. Dark Fables features previously unreleased pieces that were intended to complete the trilogy and over 30 minutes of music conceived for the abandoned Frankenstein album and unused from The Hound of The Baskervilles. These include The Man Called Sherlock which was the original version of the Overture and 221B, inspired by Sherlock Holmes’ famous address.

The first 250 box sets will also include a 4th limited edition numbered art print of the box set cover signed by Clive Nolan and Oliver Wakeman.

Pre-order Tales By Gaslight.