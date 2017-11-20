Landmarq part ways with singer Tracy Hitchings

UK prog rockers Landmarq announced via their Facebook page that they are parting ways with singer Tracy Hitchings. Hitchings has been in the band since the nineties, when she replaced original singer Damian Wilson.

The band released the following statement:

“It is with much regret that Landmarq announce they will be parting company with Tracy Hitchings, after 20 years as lead vocalist.

Whilst the band remains UK-based, Tracy has been living, and married, in Australia for the last three years. This has inevitably presented a range of logistical difficulties in keeping the band together and maintaining such a long-distance working relationship.

The band hoped that it would be possible to keep the existing line-up, and UK members have been working remotely with Tracy on new material for the next album. Unfortunately it has proved too difficult to make this work effectively and therefore the band has had to make the hard decision to move forward without her.

Landmarq is now actively seeking a new lead vocalist to join the band and become involved in the writing and recording of the next studio album and future gigs.

Tracy is concentrating on her solo material and successfully pursuing a variety of opportunities in her new homeland. The band wish her every success and happiness.”