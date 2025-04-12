Exclusive Solstice Clann bundle with limited edition t-shirt on sale now

UK proggers Solstice are clearly riding the crest of a pretty big wave at the moment, sweeping the 2024 Readers’ Poll on the back of some great live shows. They’ve just released their eighth studio album, Clann, which is already proving popular with fans. To celebrate, Prog has teamed up with the band to offer fans this world-exclusive bundle, featuring really cool Solstice stuff you can't get anywhere else.

Alongside a special variant version of the latest version of Prog boasting a limited edition Solstice front cover, the bundle also comes with a lyric sheet for Twin Peaks, signed by guitarist and songwriter Andy Glass, plus an exclusive Clann t-shirt unavailable in shops or on merch stands. Numbers are limited and the only place you can get the bundle is from the Prog online store.

As a special treat, Andy has included a golden ticket in amongst the limited bundles and one lucky purchaser will get a copy of Clann signed by the whole band!

“Our Prog Readers’ Poll success isn’t about us being ‘the best ‘, but far more a reflection of an incredibly motivated audience who’ve been enjoying the music. It’s actually a ‘win’ for everyone who’s helped and supported us along the way,” says Glass in our feature about Clann in the new issue.

Hawkwind grace the cover of the new issue of Prog, as we celebrate the 50th anniversary of their fantasy epic Warrior On The Edge Of Time and as well as Solstice, the new issue also features new interviews with Van Der Graaf Generator founder Judge Smith, Big Big Train, IQ, The Flower Kings, Mostly Autumn, Dim Gray, Gary Kemp, Everon, Antimatter and loads more. You can read all about the new issue here.

