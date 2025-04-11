Exclusive IQ Dominion bundle with limited edition t-shirt on sale now

UK prog rockers IQ have just released their twelfth studio album Dominion, to the delight of their legions of fans, many of whom are proclaiming the new album one of the band’s very best and Prog has teamed up with the band to offer fans this world exclusive limited edition bundle, featuring really cool IQ stuff you can't get anywhere else.

Alongside a special variant version of the latest version of Prog boasting a limited edition IQ front cover, the bundle also comes with a lyric sheet for Never Land, signed by vocalist and lyricist Peter Nicholls, plus an exclusive Dominion t-shirt unavailable in shops or on merch stands. Numbers are limited and the only place you can get the bundle is from the Prog online store.

“You know, we’ve been good friends for nearly 50 years,” Nicholls tells Prog in our feature on Dominion in the new issue. “I’ve been in the band longer than I haven’t been in the band. Right now there's a lot to be thankful for. I really want to make sure that these are really strong years. Put it this way, IQ is in no danger of fizzling out.”

Hawkwind grace the cover of the new issue of Prog, as we celebrate the 50th anniversary of their fantasy epic Warrior On The Edge Of Time and as well as Big Big Train, the new issue also features new interviews with Van Der Graaf Generator founder Judge Smith, Solstice, IQ, The Flower Kings, Mostly Autumn, Dim Gray, Gary Kemp, Everon, Antimatter and loads more. You can read all about the new issue here.

