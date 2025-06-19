Massive Jeff Wayne's Musical Version Of The War Of The Worlds box set to be released in October
Jeff Wayne's Musical Version of The War Of The Worlds will be released as both a Deluxe and Ultimate Collector's Edition in October
Jeff Wayne's 70s prog masterpiece The Musical Version Of The War Of The Worlds is to be reissued as massive Deluxe and Ultimate Collector's Edition box sets through Madfish Records on October 24.
Originally released as a double album by American-born British musician, composer, and record producer Wayne in 1978, the album featured rock royalty such as Justin Hayward from the Moody Blues, Phil Lynott from Thin Lizzy, Manfred Mann's Earth Band's Chris Thompson and David Essex alongside Hollywood legend Richard Burton and actress Julie Covington.
The album hit the Top Five in the UK album charts and has since been developed into an elaborate touring stage show, a computer game and has been reissued several times over.
“It’s 50 years since Frank Wells, the son of HG Wells, entrusted my father and I, by selling us the rights to what became my Musical Version Of The War Of The Worlds," says Wayne. "I guess it’s fair to say that no one would have believed that my original double album would have sold over 16 million copies globally, with various multi-media projects and renditions, including arena tours since 2006 which are still touring across the UK & Europe today. The chances of that success felt like a million to one, but now, almost 50 years, on I’m celebrating with the release of The Deluxe Collectors’ Edition and Ultimate Collectors’ Edition box sets. I hope you enjoy it as much as I and the team at Madfish have enjoyed creating it."
The new sets will feature 16 CDs, two Blu-rays and a plethora of collectible content, including 156-page hardback book featuring a comprehensive new essay by author Peter Doggett, reimagined artwork, and an in-depth look at a treasure trove of rare memorabilia, an additonal 24-page Jerry Wayne Book on the background and influence of Jeff’s father, Jerry, who before becoming Exec Producer of The War Of The Worlds, was an entertainer and No.1 recording artist in the US, a 12-page script book, a detailed story map and two exclusive art prints.
The Ultimate Collector's Edition also includes a beautifully reproduced and highly collectable manuscript sheet from Jeff Wayne’s personal archives, individually signed by the composer himself, alongside 2 double LPs pressed on gold vinyl and blue vinyl.
Jeff Wayne's Musical Version Of The War Of The Worlds
Disc Breakdown
1 & 2 (CD) – Original 1978 Album
3 (CD) – The Coming of the Martians... Revisited – Original Studio Out-takes I
4 (CD) – The Earth Under the Martians... Revisited – Original Studio Out-takes II
5 (CD) – The Earth Under the Martians... Revisited – Original Studio Out-takes III
6 & 7 (CD) – ULLAdubULLA – The Remix Album I & II
8 & 9 (CD) – ULLAdubULLA II – The Remix Album & Previously Unreleased Bonus Tracks
10 & 11 (CD) – Original 2006 Live Cast Recording
12 & 13 (CD) – The New Generation
14 & 15 (CD) – The New Generation – 2012 Live Cast Recording
16 (CD) – Piano, Strings & Some Other Things – Includes instrumental versions and Forever Autumn (The Duet), featuring Justin Hayward and Anna-Marie Wayne
17 (Blu-ray 1) – The War of The Worlds (96/24 Stereo, 5.1, Dolby Atmos) + The New Generation (96/24 Stereo) + Original 2005 Documentary & New 2025 Jeff Wayne Interview
18 (Blu-ray 2) – Alive on Stage! (2006) / The New Generation: Alive from the O2! (2012) + a plethora of bonus material
