Chelsea Wolfe announces new album Birth Of Violence

Chelsea Wolfe has announced that she’ll release her new studio album later this year.

The follow-up to 2017’s Hiss Spun is titled Birth Of Violence and it’ll arrive on September 13 through Sargent House.

Wolfe says: “I’ve been in a state of constant motion for the past eight years or so – touring, moving, playing new stages, exploring new places and meeting new people –an incredible time of learning and growing as a musician and performer.

“But after a while, I was beginning to lose a part of myself. I needed to take some time away from the road to get my head straight – to learn to take better care of myself, and to write and record as much as I can while I have ‘Mercury in my hands,' as a wise friend put it.”

To mark the album announcement, Wolfe has released a stream of the first material from the record in the shape of The Mother Road which can be listened to below.

Wolfe collaborated with Ben Chisholm on the album and was joined in the studio by Jess Gowrie on drums and Ezra Buchla on viola.

In addition, Wolfe has announced a North American acoustic tour and she’ll also join The Cure at the Pasadena Daydream Festival on August 31.

Chelsea Wolfe: Birth Of Violence

1. The Mother Road

2. American Darkness

3. Birth Of Violence

4. Deranged For Rock & Roll

5. Be All Things

6. Erde

7. When Anger Turns to Honey

8. Dirt Universe

9. Little Grave

10. Preface to a Dream Play

11. Highway

12. The Storm

Chelsea Wolfe 2019 North American tour

Aug 31: Pasadena Daydream Festival, CA (Non Acoustic Set)

Oct 18: San Diego Observatory North Park, CA

Oct 19: Phoenix Crescent Ballroom, AZ

Oct 21: Salt Lake City Metro Music Hall, UT

Oct 22: Estes Park Stanley Hotel, CO

Oct 24: Chicago Metro, IL

Oct 25: Detroit Senate Theater, MI

Oct 26: Toronto Queen Elizabeth Theatre, ON

Oct 27: Montreal Le National, QC

Oct 29: Boston Royale, MA

Oct 31: Philadelphia Union Transfer, PA

Nov 01: New York Brooklyn Steel, NY

Nov 03: Washington 9:30 Club, DC

Nov 04: Charlotte McGlohon Theater, NC

Nov 05: Atlanta Terminal West, GA

Nov 06: Nashville Mercy Lounge, TN

Nov 08: Dallas Texas Theatre, TX

Nov 09: Austin Levitation, TX

Nov 10: Houston White Oak Music Hall, TX

Nov 12: Santa Fe Meow Wolf, NM

Nov 13: Tucson Club Congress, AZ

Nov 15: Los Angeles The Palace Theatre, CA

Nov 16: San Francisco Regency Ballroom, CA

Nov 18: Portland Wonder Ballroom, OR

Nov 20: Seattle The Showbox, WA

Nov 21: Vancouver Vogue Theatre, BC