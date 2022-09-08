Charlie Benante teases new Anthrax music

Charlie Benante, the drummer of veteran thrashers Anthrax, has shared a teaser of new music from the band on his Instagram page.

Anthrax have just wrapped up a tour with Black Label Society and Hatebreed, and, as Benante says, are now back to thinking about a new record.

Benante posted the teaser video clip of him playing this new riff with the caption: “After a very successful tour with our friends in @blacklabelsocietyofficial and @hatebreedofficial we are Back to thinking about our new record… I think we have some heavy riffing on this one. See you at the @blueridgerockfest on Thursday 🤘🤘🤘”

Anthrax released their last album, For All Kings, back in 2016, so fans have been eagerly awaiting album number 12. And if this short clip is anything to go by, it’ll be packed full of killer groove.

The legendary thrashers will also start their 40th anniversary UK/European tour this month, kicking off in Birmingham on September 27 and finishing up in Zurich, Switzerland on November 5. Municipal Waste will be joining as special guests.

Benante previously hinted that this tour could include new music: "We won’t just be playing four decades of songs to celebrate our ongoing 40th anniversary – hey, we’ll be giving YOU some history! – but we just might have some brand new ones for you as well. Can’t wait to see all your happy, smiling faces!!!”

Dates for the tour are below.

(Image credit: Press)

Sept 27: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Sept 29: Manchester Academy, UK

Sept 30: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK

Oct 01: Newcastle O2 City Hall, UK

Oct 03: Leeds O2 Academy, UK

Oct 03: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Oct 04: Bristol O2 Academy, UK

Oct 08: London O2 Academy Brixton, UK

Oct 10: Brussels Ancienne Belgique, BE

Oct 11: Tilburg 013, NL

Oct 13: Paris Bataclan, FR

Oct 14: Oberhausen Turbinenhalle, DE

Oct 15: Leipzig Werk 2, DE

Oct 17: Copenhagen Vega Main Hall, DK

Oct 18: Gothenburg Tradgarn, SE

Oct 19: Stockholm Annexet, SE

Oct 21: Oulu Tullisali, FI

Oct 22: Turku Logomo, FI

Oct 23: Talinn Kultuurikatel, EE

Oct 25: Warsaw Stodola, PL

Oct 26: Frankfurt Batschapp, DE

Oct 27: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, DE

Oct 29: Brno Sono, CZ

Oct 31: Budapest Babra Negra, HU

Nov 01: Zagreb Culture Factory, HR

Nov 02: Vienna Arena, AT

Nov 04: Milan Alcatraz, IT

Nov 05: Zurich Komplex, CH