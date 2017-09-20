Cannibal Corpse share brutal Code Of The Slashers video

Cannibal Corpse have released a brutal and gory video for their new track Code Of The Slashers.

It’s been lifted from the band’s upcoming album Red Before Black which will arrive on November 3 via Metal Blade Records.

The NSFW promo was directed by Zev Deans who says: “After crawling through abandoned buildings, crashing our van into a tree in the middle of a scene, witnessing a real stabbing and drenching ourselves in fake blood in a derelict park at 5am, we can safely say this was a proper introduction to the slasher genre for Panorama Programming.

“We brought a slab of fresh meat back from a rotting metropolis, and we’re serving it to you raw. Come and get it.”

Speaking about the follow-up to 2014’s A Skeletal Domain, Cannibal Corpse bassist Alex Webster says: “Throughout our career we’ve tried to improve the precision of both our musical execution and our album production, while still maintaining full-on aggression.

“Red Before Black continues in that direction, but might go even further on the aggressive side of things. It’s definitely precise, but it has a rawness to it that goes beyond anything we’ve done recently.”

Drummer Paul Mazurkiewicz adds: “We really worked super hard crafting these songs, practicing them and getting them where we wanted to be more so than on any of our previous albums. And as Alex said, musically I think it’s the most raw sound we’ve had – and at the same time I think it’s our most focused, tightest and catchiest record.”

The band have also announced a UK and European tour for February and March next year. They’ll be supported by The Black Dahlia Murder, No Return (between February 9-25) and In Arcadia (between February 27- March 18).

Tickets go on sale on Friday (September 22). Find a full list of the band’s European dates below.

Cannibal Corpse 2018 European tour

Feb 09: Hannover Musikzentrum, Germany

Feb 10: Copenhagen Vega, Denmark

Feb 11: Gothenburg Sticky Fingers, Sweden

Feb 12: Stockholm Klubben, Sweden

Feb 13: Oslo Parkteatret, Norway

Feb 15: Kolding Godset, Denmark

Feb 16: Hamburg Gruenspan, Germany

Feb 17: Geiselwind Music Hall, Germany

Feb 18: Bochum Matrix, Germany

Feb 20: Kassel 130bpm, Germany

Feb 21: Prague Palac Aropolis, Czech Republic

Feb 22: Bratislava Majestic Music Club, Slovakia

Feb 23: Munich Backstage, Germany

Feb 24: Magdeburg Factory, Germany

Feb 25: Stuttgart im Wizemann, Germany

Feb 27: Geneva L’Usine, Switzerland

Feb 28: Milan Live Club, Italy

Mar 01: Grenoble Belle Electric, France

Mar 02: Toulouse Le Metronum, France

Mar 03: Bilbao Santana 27, Spain

Mar 04: Madrid Penelope, Spain

Mar 06: Barcelona Razzmatazz 2, Spain

Mar 07: St. Etienne Le Fil, France

Mar 08: Caen Cargo, France

Mar 09: Antwerp Trix, Belgium

Mar 10: Cologne Essigfabrik, Germany

Mar 11: Eindhoven Dynamo, Netherlands

Mar 13: Norwich Waterfront, UK

Mar 14: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

Mar 15: Glasgow O2 ABC, UK

Mar 16: Bristol Bierkeller, UK

Mar 17: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Mar 18: London O2 Forum Kentish Town, UK

Mar 19: Dublin Tivoli, Ireland (without The Black Dahlia Murder)

Mar 20: Limerick Dolan’s Warehouse, Ireland (without The Black Dahlia Murder)

Mar 22: Belfast Limelight 2, UK (without The Black Dahlia Murder)

Every Cannibal Corpse album ranked from worst to best