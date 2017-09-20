Mammoth Weed Wizard Bastard up for Welsh Music Prize

Mammoth Weed Wizard Bastard’s latest album Y Proffwyd Dwyll has been shortlisted for the 2017 Welsh Music Prize.

The doom outfit from Wrexham are the latest to be named as one of the 12 shortlisted artists for the award, with Baby Queens, Beneath, Gruff Rhys and Georgia Ruth already revealed.

The band say in a statement: “We are surprised and honoured to be shortlisted for the Welsh Music Prize. We’ve always tried to include where we come from in the music we write.

“The Welsh language is beautiful and very descriptive so we wanted all our album titles to be in Welsh. We really wanted to explore and advance our sound with this album so we included more stuff like vocal harmonies and analogue synths.

“The response the album received was great and being invited to play in such cool places such as Poland, Germany and Lithuania kind of indicates that Welsh music does travel well.”

The Welsh Music Prize was created by BBC Radio 1 DJ Huw Stephens and music promoter John Rostron and previous winners include Gruff Rhys, Future of the Left, Georgia Ruth, Joanna Gruesome, Gwenno and Meilyr Jones.

The winner will be announced at a ceremony at Milk And Sugar in the Old Library, Cardiff, on October 20 and will be chosen by a panel of industry experts.

Stephens says: “It’s been a strong year for albums in Wales. This shortlist reflects that and we can’t wait to find out which album the judges choose.

“The Welsh Music Prize has really grown in stature over the years and now we see international press and the music industry recognising the title as an important and respected accolade.”

For more information, visit the Welsh Music Prize website.

