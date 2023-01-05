Brian Eno and Roger Eno concert comes to UK cinema screens in March

Brian Eno and Roger Eno are bringing a unique concert to the big screen on March 2, 2023. Live At The Acropolis was filmed at the UNESCO Heritage Site in Athens, Greece in 2021 as part of the annual Epidaurus Festival – it's the brothers' only joint live show to date

"I don’t perform live very often, but I couldn’t miss the chance to perform in what may be the world’s oldest theatre, located at the birthplace of Western Civilisation," says Brian Eno, who used an excerpt from the concert to accompany his 2022 single, There Were Bells. "I’m grateful to Roger, Cecily, Leo and Peter who made this rare appearance memorable for me, and to the great film-maker Tilo Krause who managed to make a beautiful documentation of the whole event.”

The sold-out show featured Roger’s daughter and Brian’s niece, Cecily Eno on vocals, ukulele and mandolin, guitarist Leo Abrahams and Peter Chilvers on keyboards. It also included previews of material from Brian's 2022 studio album, Foreverandevernomore; Roger's Deutsche Grammophon solo debut, The Turning Year; and saw the pair team up to perform music from their 2020 collaboration, Mixing Colours.

Says Roger, "This film, I think, captures the moment accurately and sensitively. But it is more than a mere momento or a document - it is a work of beauty in itself that can now be shared worldwide.”

He remembers, "The performers had quite a different view to the members of the audience – they saw Brian’s stunning visuals on the ancient walls of Odeon of Herodes Atticus, whilst we saw, above our heads, the illuminated Parthenon as though floating in the blackness of night. It was an exceptional honour to perform in such a place."

Watch the trailer below.

To find your nearest cinema and pre-order tickets, visit CinemaLive (opens in new tab).