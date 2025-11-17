"This isn’t just a screening; it’s a full-scale adrenaline rush." Iconic sci-fi action sequel Terminator 2: Judgement Day will be getting a live concert screening - and its premiere will take place in London

One of the greatest movie sequels of all time will be getting a special new screening complete with an accompanying live performance of the film's iconic soundtrack. Terminator 2: Judgement Day, James Cameron's blockbuster sequel to his classic sci-fi/horror The Terminator, set a new benchmark for action movies upon its release in 1991, and fans will get the chance to take it in all over again in the most immersive way possible, with Brad Fiedel's celebrated score being performed live.

Following on from a live concert screening of the original, Terminator 2: Judgement Day Live In Concert will get a world premiere in London, taking place on Sunday March 8 at the London Eventim Apollo.

“After the incredible reaction to The Terminator Live in Concert in London, we’re beyond thrilled to bring audiences the world-premiere live concert of Terminator 2: Judgment Day,” says AEG Presents' Artistic Director, Lucy Noble.

“Brad Fiedel’s score expands so powerfully in the sequel — it’s darker, more emotional, more explosive — and hearing it performed live adds an entirely new dimension to the film. This isn’t just a screening; it’s a full-scale adrenaline rush. Experiencing that iconic, industrial soundscape in perfect sync with one of the greatest action films ever made will take your breath away. We can’t wait for fans to see — and hear — T2 like never before.”

Ticket presales begin this Thursday, November 20 at 10am GMT, while general onsale begins Friday November 21 at 10am. For more info, head to www.aegpresents.co.uk.

Speaking to Louder in 2017 about scoring T2, Brad Fiedel explained: "I wanted it to be sounding more orchestral, but wanted to keep it electronic. So, I played around with developing interesting, otherworldly string sounds, and all those weird sounds for the T1000 melting and morphing. No one had ever seen those kinds of effects before, so I tried to come up with some musical sounds that were as disorienting as the scenes were!"