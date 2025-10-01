That acclaimed movie about the Mars Volta and At The Drive-In is coming to UK cinemas

Omar & Cedric: If This Ever Gets Weird, the critically acclaimed documentary that tells the story of At The Drive-In and The Mars Volta, is to show in select UK cinemas from October 10.

The film, which focuses on the friendship between guitarist Omar Rodríguez-López and frontman Cedric Bixler-Zavala, was largely assembled from footage Rodríguez-López began shooting as a seven-year-old. It premiered at the Raindance Film Festival in 2023 and had a limited run in US cinemas last year.

"This is a documentary film about the artistic and personal relationship between Omar Rodríguez-López and Cedric Bixler-Zavala," say the filmmakers. "It is also the story of two immigrant outsiders and their desire to create their own place in the world.

"Told almost entirely through a selection culled from hundreds of hours of intimate footage filmed by Rodríguez-López over the last 40 years, the documentary charts the duo’s intense and profound journey of friendship, brotherhood, love, fame, self-discovery, and sacrifice."

Omar & Cedric: If This Ever Gets Weird, which Variety claims "mirrors the restless spirit of its subjects while breaking all of the rules of traditional documentary filmmaking," is showing in select UK cinemas between October 10 and November 2. For screening details, visit Bulldog Film Distribution. Trailer below.

Omar and Cedric: If This Ever Gets Weird - Trailer | In Select Cinemas 10 October - YouTube Watch On