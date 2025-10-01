That acclaimed movie about the Mars Volta and At The Drive-In is coming to UK cinemas
Omar & Cedric: If This Ever Gets Weird tells the story of the friendship between Omar Rodríguez-López and Cedric Bixler-Zavala
Omar & Cedric: If This Ever Gets Weird, the critically acclaimed documentary that tells the story of At The Drive-In and The Mars Volta, is to show in select UK cinemas from October 10.
The film, which focuses on the friendship between guitarist Omar Rodríguez-López and frontman Cedric Bixler-Zavala, was largely assembled from footage Rodríguez-López began shooting as a seven-year-old. It premiered at the Raindance Film Festival in 2023 and had a limited run in US cinemas last year.
"This is a documentary film about the artistic and personal relationship between Omar Rodríguez-López and Cedric Bixler-Zavala," say the filmmakers. "It is also the story of two immigrant outsiders and their desire to create their own place in the world.
"Told almost entirely through a selection culled from hundreds of hours of intimate footage filmed by Rodríguez-López over the last 40 years, the documentary charts the duo’s intense and profound journey of friendship, brotherhood, love, fame, self-discovery, and sacrifice."
Omar & Cedric: If This Ever Gets Weird, which Variety claims "mirrors the restless spirit of its subjects while breaking all of the rules of traditional documentary filmmaking," is showing in select UK cinemas between October 10 and November 2. For screening details, visit Bulldog Film Distribution. Trailer below.
Online Editor at Louder/Classic Rock magazine since 2014. 39 years in music industry, online for 26. Also bylines for: Metal Hammer, Prog Magazine, The Word Magazine, The Guardian, The New Statesman, Saga, Music365. Former Head of Music at Xfm Radio, A&R at Fiction Records, early blogger, ex-roadie, published author. Once appeared in a Cure video dressed as a cowboy, and thinks any situation can be improved by the introduction of cats. Favourite Serbian trumpeter: Dejan Petrović.
