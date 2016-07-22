Blues Pills launch Little Boy Preacher lyric video

Blues Pills have issued a lyric video for their track Little Boy Preacher.
It’s taken from the band’s second album Lady In Gold, which is scheduled for release on August 5 via Nuclear Blast.
Singer Elin Larsson previously said: “Lady Gold is a character who symbolises death. We wanted a twist on the typical stereotype of death being the grim reaper. So instead we made her a lady in gold.”
Blues Pills are currently on tour across Europe and last month released a trailer for the follow-up to their 2014 self-titled debut album.
Lady In Gold tracklist
- Lady In Gold
- Little Boy Preacher
- Burned Out
- I Felt A Change
- Gone So Long
- Bad Talkers
- You Gotta Try
- Won’t Go Back
- Rejection
- Elements And Things
Blues Pills 2016 tour dates
Jul 23: Abertillery Steelhouse Festival, UK
Jul 26: Siegburg Kubana, Germany
Jul 28: Breitenbach Am Herzberg Burg Herzberg Festival, Germany
Jul 30: St Goarshausen Loreley, Germany
Jul 31: Mosbach Elzpark, Germany
Aug 12: Bildein Picture On Festival, Austria
Aug 17: Hasselt Kiewit, Belgium
Aug 18: Hasselt Pukkelpop, Belgium
Aug 19: Torgau Kulturbastion, Germany
Aug 20: Wilburgstetten Summer Breeze Festival, Germany
Nov 01: Wolverhampton Slade Rooms
Nov 02: Glasgow Classic Grand
Nov 04: Dublin Voodoo Lounge
Nov 05: Manchester Club Academy
Nov 06: London Koko
Nov 08: Bristol Marble Factory
Nov 11: Wangels Metal Hammer Paradise, Germany