Blues Pills launch Little Boy Preacher lyric video

Blues Pills have issued a lyric video for their track Little Boy Preacher.

It’s taken from the band’s second album Lady In Gold, which is scheduled for release on August 5 via Nuclear Blast.

Singer Elin Larsson previously said: “Lady Gold is a character who symbolises death. We wanted a twist on the typical stereotype of death being the grim reaper. So instead we made her a lady in gold.”

Blues Pills are currently on tour across Europe and last month released a trailer for the follow-up to their 2014 self-titled debut album.

The Lady in Gold cover art

Lady In Gold tracklist

Lady In Gold Little Boy Preacher Burned Out I Felt A Change Gone So Long Bad Talkers You Gotta Try Won’t Go Back Rejection Elements And Things

Jul 23: Abertillery Steelhouse Festival, UK

Jul 26: Siegburg Kubana, Germany

Jul 28: Breitenbach Am Herzberg Burg Herzberg Festival, Germany

Jul 30: St Goarshausen Loreley, Germany

Jul 31: Mosbach Elzpark, Germany

Aug 12: Bildein Picture On Festival, Austria

Aug 17: Hasselt Kiewit, Belgium

Aug 18: Hasselt Pukkelpop, Belgium

Aug 19: Torgau Kulturbastion, Germany

Aug 20: Wilburgstetten Summer Breeze Festival, Germany

Nov 01: Wolverhampton Slade Rooms

Nov 02: Glasgow Classic Grand

Nov 04: Dublin Voodoo Lounge

Nov 05: Manchester Club Academy

Nov 06: London Koko

Nov 08: Bristol Marble Factory

Nov 11: Wangels Metal Hammer Paradise, Germany