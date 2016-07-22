Trending

Blues Pills launch Little Boy Preacher lyric video

Watch lyric video for Blues Pills track Little Boy Preacher from 2nd album Lady in Gold

Blues Pills have issued a lyric video for their track Little Boy Preacher.

It’s taken from the band’s second album Lady In Gold, which is scheduled for release on August 5 via Nuclear Blast.

Singer Elin Larsson previously said: “Lady Gold is a character who symbolises death. We wanted a twist on the typical stereotype of death being the grim reaper. So instead we made her a lady in gold.”

Blues Pills are currently on tour across Europe and last month released a trailer for the follow-up to their 2014 self-titled debut album.

Lady In Gold tracklist

  1. Lady In Gold
  2. Little Boy Preacher
  3. Burned Out
  4. I Felt A Change
  5. Gone So Long
  6. Bad Talkers
  7. You Gotta Try
  8. Won’t Go Back
  9. Rejection
  10. Elements And Things

Blues Pills 2016 tour dates

Jul 23: Abertillery Steelhouse Festival, UK
Jul 26: Siegburg Kubana, Germany
Jul 28: Breitenbach Am Herzberg Burg Herzberg Festival, Germany
Jul 30: St Goarshausen Loreley, Germany
Jul 31: Mosbach Elzpark, Germany
Aug 12: Bildein Picture On Festival, Austria
Aug 17: Hasselt Kiewit, Belgium
Aug 18: Hasselt Pukkelpop, Belgium
Aug 19: Torgau Kulturbastion, Germany
Aug 20: Wilburgstetten Summer Breeze Festival, Germany
Nov 01: Wolverhampton Slade Rooms
Nov 02: Glasgow Classic Grand
Nov 04: Dublin Voodoo Lounge
Nov 05: Manchester Club Academy
Nov 06: London Koko
Nov 08: Bristol Marble Factory
Nov 11: Wangels Metal Hammer Paradise, Germany

