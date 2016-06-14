Blues Pills issue Lady In Gold trailer

Blues Pills have released a trailer for their upcoming album Lady In Gold.

The follow-up to their 2014 self-titled debut will launch on August 5 via Nuclear Blast.

Singer Elin Larsson said of the album title: “Lady Gold is a character who symbolises death. We wanted a twist on the typical stereotype of death being the grim reaper. So instead we made her a lady in gold.”

Last month, the band revealed the cover art for the record and announced a UK and Ireland tour, which gets under way in November. Prior to those shows, Blues Pills have a number of European dates scheduled, kicking off in Norway on June 23.

Jun 23: Halden Tons Of Rock, Norway

Jun 24: Neuhusen Southside Festival, Germany

Jun 25: Scheessel Hurricane Festival, Germany

Jun 30: Roskilde Festival, Denmark

Jul 01: Norrkoping Bravalla Festival, Sweden

Jul 02: Skanevik Blues Festival, Norway

Jul 07: Borlange Peace & Love, Sweden

Jul 08: Suwalki Blues Festival, Poland

Jul 12: Heidelberg Halle 02, Germany

Jul 13: Salzburg Rockhouse, Austria

Jul 15: Obertraubling Airport, Germany

Jul 16: Bludenz Woodrock, Austria

Jul 17: Augsburg Musikkantine, Germany

Jul 19: Colmar Grillen, France

Jul 20: Worpswede Music Hall, Germany

Jul 23: Abertillery Steelhouse Festival, UK

Jul 26: Siegburg Kubana, Germany

Jul 28: Breitenbach Am Herzberg Burg Herzberg Festival, Germany

Jul 30: St Goarshausen Loreley, Germany

Jul 31: Mosbach Elzpark, Germany

Aug 12: Bildein Picture On Festival, Austria

Aug 17: Hasselt Kiewit, Belgium

Aug 18: Hasselt Pukkelpop, Belgium

Aug 19: Torgau Kulturbastion, Germany

Aug 20: Wilburgstetten Summer Breeze Festival, Germany

Nov 01: Wolverhampton Slade Rooms

Nov 02: Glasgow Classic Grand

Nov 04: Dublin Voodoo Lounge

Nov 05: Manchester Club Academy

Nov 06: London Koko

Nov 08: Bristol Marble Factory

Nov 11: Wangels Metal Hammer Paradise, German

Blues Pills are a class above