Blues Pills announce Lady In Gold

Blues Pills have announced that their second album will be titled Lady In Gold.

The follow-up to their 2014 self-titled debut will be released this summer via Nuclear Blast, with a launch date to be confirmed in the near future.

Singer Elin Larsson says of the album title: “Lady gold is a character who symbolises death. We wanted a twist on the typical stereotype of death being the grim reaper. So instead we made her a lady in gold.”

Blues Pills have a number of festival dates scheduled for the coming months.

Lady In Gold tracklist

Lady In Gold Little Boy Preacher Burned Out I Felt A Change Gone So Long Bad Talkers You Gotta Try Won’t Go Back Rejection Elements And Things

Jun 23: Halden Tons Of Rock, Norway

Jun 24: Neuhusen Southside Festival, Germany

Jun 25: Scheessel Hurricane Festival, Germany

Jun 30: Roskilde Festival, Denmark

Jul 01: Norrkoping Bravalla Festival, Sweden

Jul 02: Skanevik Blues Festival, Norway

Jul 07: Borlange Peace & Love, Sweden

Jul 08: Suwalki Blues Festival, Poland

Jul 12: Heidelberg Halle 02, Germany

Jul 13: Salzburg Rockhouse, Austria

Jul 15: Obertraubling Airport, Germany

Jul 16: Bludenz Woodrock, Austria

Jul 17: Augsburg Musikkantine, Germany

Jul 19: Colmar Grillen, France

Jul 20: Worpswede Music Hall, Germany

Jul 23: Abertillery Steelhouse Festival, UK

Jul 26: Siegburg Kubana, Germany

Jul 28: Breitenbach Am Herzberg Burg Herzberg Festival, Germany

Jul 30: St Goarshausen Loreley, Germany

Jul 31: Mosbach Elzpark, Germany

Aug 12: Bildein Picture On Festival, Austria

Aug 17: Hasselt Kiewit, Belgium

Aug 18: Hasselt Pukkelpop, Belgium

Aug 19: Torgau Kulturbastion, Germany

Aug 20: Wilburgstetten Summer Breeze Festival, Germany

Nov 11: Wangels Metal Hammer Paradise, Germany