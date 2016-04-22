Blues Pills announce Lady In Gold

Blues Pills have announced that their second album will be titled Lady In Gold.
The follow-up to their 2014 self-titled debut will be released this summer via Nuclear Blast, with a launch date to be confirmed in the near future.
Singer Elin Larsson says of the album title: “Lady gold is a character who symbolises death. We wanted a twist on the typical stereotype of death being the grim reaper. So instead we made her a lady in gold.”
Blues Pills have a number of festival dates scheduled for the coming months.
Lady In Gold tracklist
- Lady In Gold
- Little Boy Preacher
- Burned Out
- I Felt A Change
- Gone So Long
- Bad Talkers
- You Gotta Try
- Won’t Go Back
- Rejection
- Elements And Things
Blues Pills 2016 tour dates
Jun 23: Halden Tons Of Rock, Norway
Jun 24: Neuhusen Southside Festival, Germany
Jun 25: Scheessel Hurricane Festival, Germany
Jun 30: Roskilde Festival, Denmark
Jul 01: Norrkoping Bravalla Festival, Sweden
Jul 02: Skanevik Blues Festival, Norway
Jul 07: Borlange Peace & Love, Sweden
Jul 08: Suwalki Blues Festival, Poland
Jul 12: Heidelberg Halle 02, Germany
Jul 13: Salzburg Rockhouse, Austria
Jul 15: Obertraubling Airport, Germany
Jul 16: Bludenz Woodrock, Austria
Jul 17: Augsburg Musikkantine, Germany
Jul 19: Colmar Grillen, France
Jul 20: Worpswede Music Hall, Germany
Jul 23: Abertillery Steelhouse Festival, UK
Jul 26: Siegburg Kubana, Germany
Jul 28: Breitenbach Am Herzberg Burg Herzberg Festival, Germany
Jul 30: St Goarshausen Loreley, Germany
Jul 31: Mosbach Elzpark, Germany
Aug 12: Bildein Picture On Festival, Austria
Aug 17: Hasselt Kiewit, Belgium
Aug 18: Hasselt Pukkelpop, Belgium
Aug 19: Torgau Kulturbastion, Germany
Aug 20: Wilburgstetten Summer Breeze Festival, Germany
Nov 11: Wangels Metal Hammer Paradise, Germany