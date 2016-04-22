Trending

Blues Pills announce Lady In Gold

By News  

Blues Pills will release their 2nd album Lady In Gold this summer

Blues Pills have announced that their second album will be titled Lady In Gold.

The follow-up to their 2014 self-titled debut will be released this summer via Nuclear Blast, with a launch date to be confirmed in the near future.

Singer Elin Larsson says of the album title: “Lady gold is a character who symbolises death. We wanted a twist on the typical stereotype of death being the grim reaper. So instead we made her a lady in gold.”

Blues Pills have a number of festival dates scheduled for the coming months.

Lady In Gold tracklist

  1. Lady In Gold
  2. Little Boy Preacher
  3. Burned Out
  4. I Felt A Change
  5. Gone So Long
  6. Bad Talkers
  7. You Gotta Try
  8. Won’t Go Back
  9. Rejection
  10. Elements And Things

Blues Pills 2016 tour dates

Jun 23: Halden Tons Of Rock, Norway
Jun 24: Neuhusen Southside Festival, Germany
Jun 25: Scheessel Hurricane Festival, Germany
Jun 30: Roskilde Festival, Denmark
Jul 01: Norrkoping Bravalla Festival, Sweden
Jul 02: Skanevik Blues Festival, Norway
Jul 07: Borlange Peace & Love, Sweden
Jul 08: Suwalki Blues Festival, Poland
Jul 12: Heidelberg Halle 02, Germany
Jul 13: Salzburg Rockhouse, Austria
Jul 15: Obertraubling Airport, Germany
Jul 16: Bludenz Woodrock, Austria
Jul 17: Augsburg Musikkantine, Germany
Jul 19: Colmar Grillen, France
Jul 20: Worpswede Music Hall, Germany
Jul 23: Abertillery Steelhouse Festival, UK
Jul 26: Siegburg Kubana, Germany
Jul 28: Breitenbach Am Herzberg Burg Herzberg Festival, Germany
Jul 30: St Goarshausen Loreley, Germany
Jul 31: Mosbach Elzpark, Germany
Aug 12: Bildein Picture On Festival, Austria
Aug 17: Hasselt Kiewit, Belgium
Aug 18: Hasselt Pukkelpop, Belgium
Aug 19: Torgau Kulturbastion, Germany
Aug 20: Wilburgstetten Summer Breeze Festival, Germany
Nov 11: Wangels Metal Hammer Paradise, Germany