Black Veil Brides share video for new track Wake Up

Black Veil Brides have released a video for their new track Wake Up.

It’s the latest material from the band’s fifth studio album Vale, which launched last week via LAVA/Republic Records.

Black Veil Brides previously shared the tracks The Last One and When They Call My Name.

Frontman Andy Biersack said of the album title: “The Latin translation of Vale is ‘be well, be strong’ and is central to the message of this record.

“We hope to continue to inspire our fans and friends to embrace their own individuality and inner strength.”

He added: “From our inception, Black Veil Brides have stood up for the outcasts and disenfranchised, with this album as hope to give you hope, fun and most importantly a kick ass rock and roll record.”

Black Veil Brides are currently on tour in support of Vale. Find further details below.

Tour Dates

Monday, January 15, 2018 at 7:00PM Pageant St Louis, United States Wednesday, January 17, 2018 at 7:00PM Stage AE Pittsburgh, United States Thursday, January 18, 2018 at 7:00PM 20 Monroe Live Grand Rapids, United States Friday, January 19, 2018 at 7:00PM Eagles Club Milwaukee, Usa Saturday, January 20, 2018 at 7:00PM Riviera Theatre Chicago, United States Tuesday, January 23, 2018 at 7:00PM Academy Birmingham, United Kingdom Wednesday, January 24, 2018 at 7:00PM Academy Manchester, United Kingdom Thursday, January 25, 2018 at 7:00PM Academy Glasgow, United Kingdom Saturday, January 27, 2018 at 7:00PM Brixton London, United Kingdom Monday, January 29, 2018 at 7:00PM Palladium Köln, Germany Tuesday, January 30, 2018 at 7:00PM O13 Tilburg, Netherlands Friday, February 2, 2018 at 7:00PM Palladium Worcester, United States Saturday, February 3, 2018 at 7:00PM State Theatre Portland, United States Sunday, February 4, 2018 at 7:00PM M Telus Montreal, Canada Monday, February 5, 2018 at 7:00PM Rebel Toronto, Canada Wednesday, February 7, 2018 at 7:00PM NorVa Norfolk, United States Thursday, February 8, 2018 at 7:00PM Terminal 5 New York, United States Friday, February 9, 2018 at 7:00PM Rams Head Live Baltimore, United States Saturday, February 10, 2018 at 7:00PM Electric Factory Philadelphia, United States Monday, February 12, 2018 at 7:00PM Tabernacle Atlanta, United States Tuesday, February 13, 2018 at 7:00PM Marathon Music Works Nashville, United States Wednesday, February 14, 2018 at 7:00PM Egyptian Room at Old National Centre Indianapolis, United States Friday, February 16, 2018 at 7:00PM Gas Monkey Live Dallas, United States Saturday, February 17, 2018 at 7:00PM House Of Blues Houston, United States Monday, February 19, 2018 at 7:00PM El Rey Theater Albuquerque, United States Tuesday, February 20, 2018 at 7:00PM Marquee Theater Tempe, United States Thursday, February 22, 2018 at 7:00PM Knitting Factory Concert House Boise, United States Friday, February 23, 2018 at 7:00PM Roseland Theater Portland, United States Saturday, February 24, 2018 at 7:00PM Showbox SoDo Seattle, United States Sunday, February 25, 2018 at 7:00PM Vogue Vancouver, Canada Tuesday, February 27, 2018 at 7:00PM Knitting Factory Concert House Spokane, United States Thursday, March 1, 2018 at 7:00PM The Warfield Theatre San Francisco, United States Friday, March 2, 2018 at 7:00PM House of Blues Las Vegas, United States Saturday, April 28, 2018 at 7:00PM Welcome to Rockville Jacksonville, United States Saturday, May 5, 2018 at 7:00PM CAROLINA REBELLION Charlotte, United States

Black Veil Brides / Asking Alexandria