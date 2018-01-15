Trending

Black Veil Brides share video for new track Wake Up

  

Black Veil Brides launch video for their new track Wake Up - taken from 5th album Vale

A still from the video

Black Veil Brides have released a video for their new track Wake Up.

It’s the latest material from the band’s fifth studio album Vale, which launched last week via LAVA/Republic Records.

Black Veil Brides previously shared the tracks The Last One and When They Call My Name.

Frontman Andy Biersack said of the album title: “The Latin translation of Vale is ‘be well, be strong’ and is central to the message of this record.

“We hope to continue to inspire our fans and friends to embrace their own individuality and inner strength.”

He added: “From our inception, Black Veil Brides have stood up for the outcasts and disenfranchised, with this album as hope to give you hope, fun and most importantly a kick ass rock and roll record.”

Black Veil Brides are currently on tour in support of Vale. Find further details below.

Tour Dates

Monday, January 15, 2018 at 7:00PMPageantSt Louis, United States
Wednesday, January 17, 2018 at 7:00PMStage AEPittsburgh, United States
Thursday, January 18, 2018 at 7:00PM20 Monroe LiveGrand Rapids, United States
Friday, January 19, 2018 at 7:00PMEagles ClubMilwaukee, Usa
Saturday, January 20, 2018 at 7:00PMRiviera TheatreChicago, United States
Tuesday, January 23, 2018 at 7:00PMAcademyBirmingham, United Kingdom
Wednesday, January 24, 2018 at 7:00PMAcademyManchester, United Kingdom
Thursday, January 25, 2018 at 7:00PMAcademyGlasgow, United Kingdom
Saturday, January 27, 2018 at 7:00PMBrixtonLondon, United Kingdom
Monday, January 29, 2018 at 7:00PMPalladiumKöln, Germany
Tuesday, January 30, 2018 at 7:00PMO13Tilburg, Netherlands
Friday, February 2, 2018 at 7:00PMPalladiumWorcester, United States
Saturday, February 3, 2018 at 7:00PMState TheatrePortland, United States
Sunday, February 4, 2018 at 7:00PMM TelusMontreal, Canada
Monday, February 5, 2018 at 7:00PMRebelToronto, Canada
Wednesday, February 7, 2018 at 7:00PMNorVaNorfolk, United States
Thursday, February 8, 2018 at 7:00PMTerminal 5New York, United States
Friday, February 9, 2018 at 7:00PMRams Head LiveBaltimore, United States
Saturday, February 10, 2018 at 7:00PMElectric FactoryPhiladelphia, United States
Monday, February 12, 2018 at 7:00PMTabernacleAtlanta, United States
Tuesday, February 13, 2018 at 7:00PMMarathon Music WorksNashville, United States
Wednesday, February 14, 2018 at 7:00PMEgyptian Room at Old National CentreIndianapolis, United States
Friday, February 16, 2018 at 7:00PMGas Monkey LiveDallas, United States
Saturday, February 17, 2018 at 7:00PMHouse Of BluesHouston, United States
Monday, February 19, 2018 at 7:00PMEl Rey TheaterAlbuquerque, United States
Tuesday, February 20, 2018 at 7:00PMMarquee TheaterTempe, United States
Thursday, February 22, 2018 at 7:00PMKnitting Factory Concert HouseBoise, United States
Friday, February 23, 2018 at 7:00PMRoseland TheaterPortland, United States
Saturday, February 24, 2018 at 7:00PMShowbox SoDoSeattle, United States
Sunday, February 25, 2018 at 7:00PMVogueVancouver, Canada
Tuesday, February 27, 2018 at 7:00PMKnitting Factory Concert HouseSpokane, United States
Thursday, March 1, 2018 at 7:00PMThe Warfield TheatreSan Francisco, United States
Friday, March 2, 2018 at 7:00PMHouse of BluesLas Vegas, United States
Saturday, April 28, 2018 at 7:00PMWelcome to RockvilleJacksonville, United States
Saturday, May 5, 2018 at 7:00PMCAROLINA REBELLIONCharlotte, United States

Black Veil Brides / Asking Alexandria