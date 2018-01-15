Black Veil Brides share video for new track Wake Up

Black Veil Brides have released a video for their new track Wake Up.
It’s the latest material from the band’s fifth studio album Vale, which launched last week via LAVA/Republic Records.
Black Veil Brides previously shared the tracks The Last One and When They Call My Name.
Frontman Andy Biersack said of the album title: “The Latin translation of Vale is ‘be well, be strong’ and is central to the message of this record.
“We hope to continue to inspire our fans and friends to embrace their own individuality and inner strength.”
He added: “From our inception, Black Veil Brides have stood up for the outcasts and disenfranchised, with this album as hope to give you hope, fun and most importantly a kick ass rock and roll record.”
Black Veil Brides are currently on tour in support of Vale. Find further details below.
Tour Dates
|Monday, January 15, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Pageant
|St Louis, United States
|Wednesday, January 17, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Stage AE
|Pittsburgh, United States
|Thursday, January 18, 2018 at 7:00PM
|20 Monroe Live
|Grand Rapids, United States
|Friday, January 19, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Eagles Club
|Milwaukee, Usa
|Saturday, January 20, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Riviera Theatre
|Chicago, United States
|Tuesday, January 23, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Academy
|Birmingham, United Kingdom
|Wednesday, January 24, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Academy
|Manchester, United Kingdom
|Thursday, January 25, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Academy
|Glasgow, United Kingdom
|Saturday, January 27, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Brixton
|London, United Kingdom
|Monday, January 29, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Palladium
|Köln, Germany
|Tuesday, January 30, 2018 at 7:00PM
|O13
|Tilburg, Netherlands
|Friday, February 2, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Palladium
|Worcester, United States
|Saturday, February 3, 2018 at 7:00PM
|State Theatre
|Portland, United States
|Sunday, February 4, 2018 at 7:00PM
|M Telus
|Montreal, Canada
|Monday, February 5, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Rebel
|Toronto, Canada
|Wednesday, February 7, 2018 at 7:00PM
|NorVa
|Norfolk, United States
|Thursday, February 8, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Terminal 5
|New York, United States
|Friday, February 9, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Rams Head Live
|Baltimore, United States
|Saturday, February 10, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Electric Factory
|Philadelphia, United States
|Monday, February 12, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Tabernacle
|Atlanta, United States
|Tuesday, February 13, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Marathon Music Works
|Nashville, United States
|Wednesday, February 14, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
|Indianapolis, United States
|Friday, February 16, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Gas Monkey Live
|Dallas, United States
|Saturday, February 17, 2018 at 7:00PM
|House Of Blues
|Houston, United States
|Monday, February 19, 2018 at 7:00PM
|El Rey Theater
|Albuquerque, United States
|Tuesday, February 20, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Marquee Theater
|Tempe, United States
|Thursday, February 22, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Knitting Factory Concert House
|Boise, United States
|Friday, February 23, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Roseland Theater
|Portland, United States
|Saturday, February 24, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Showbox SoDo
|Seattle, United States
|Sunday, February 25, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Vogue
|Vancouver, Canada
|Tuesday, February 27, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Knitting Factory Concert House
|Spokane, United States
|Thursday, March 1, 2018 at 7:00PM
|The Warfield Theatre
|San Francisco, United States
|Friday, March 2, 2018 at 7:00PM
|House of Blues
|Las Vegas, United States
|Saturday, April 28, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Welcome to Rockville
|Jacksonville, United States
|Saturday, May 5, 2018 at 7:00PM
|CAROLINA REBELLION
|Charlotte, United States