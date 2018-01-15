King 810’s Killem All video banned by YouTube for “hate speech”

King 810’s music video for their 2014 track Killem All has been banned by YouTube for violating their community guidelines.

The song appeared on the Flint, Michigan, outfit’s debut album Memoirs Of A Murderer and has been on YouTube for years.

But it’s now been taken down due to it containing “hate speech” by the streaming giant.

Frontman David Gunn posted a picture of the message he received and says: “Logged into YouTube this morning to this tragedy.

“YouTube claiming to encourage free speech but removing content they arbitrarily pin as ‘hate speech.’

“This is music and artistic expression. The song and video are social commentary. YouTube, you would not even exist as a company if they removed all things anyone may consider ‘hate speech.’

“We as a people have made this a very large, very rich company. I understand this is a for profit company with a policy and an agenda, but it’s a bit dangerous when giants like YouTube and Google censor information and art only to expose us to cherry-picked pieces consistent with their own views. Especially when we rely on them from day to day.

“This is something people should be aware and concerned about.”

The video is still available to watch on Vimeo.

In December, King 810 released an EP titled Queen and will tour across the UK throughout February. Find details below.

A photo posted by on

Feb 14: Norwich Epic Studios

Feb 15: Bristol Thekla

Feb 16: Birmingham Asylum 2

Feb 17: Leeds Key Club

Feb 18: Newcastle O2 Academy 2

Feb 20: Glasgow King Tut’s

Feb 21: Manchester Rebellion

Feb 22: London Underworld

Feb 23: Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach

Feb 24: Oxford O2 Academy 2

King 810’s David Gunn: I’ve been shot twice… I’m keeping the guns