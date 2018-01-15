Trending

Watch Corrosion Of Conformity’s new video for The Luddite

Corrosion Of Conformity launch video for their new track The Luddite - taken from latest album No Cross No Crown

Corrosion Of Conformity have released a video for their track The Luddite.

The song appears on the band’s latest album No Cross No Crown, which launched last week via Nuclear Blast. It’s their first record with Pepper Keenan since 2005’s In The Arms Of God.

Keenan says: “Corrosion Of Conformity and the prior records I’ve done with them didn’t just go away. It’s an honour to be back out there and have an opportunity to do it again in a real way and not some washed-up reunion thing.

“Even before we wrote the record, we were out there for a year seeing there was a demand for it and that there was a void that we could fill.

“That’s been Corrosion Of Conformity’s deal from day one. We’re not chasing anybody around. We’re not gonna worry about what the new trends are.”

Corrosion Of Conformity are currently on tour across North America in support of the new album. Find a list of tour dates below.

Tour Dates

Monday, January 15, 2018 at 1:30AMEmo's AustinAustin, United States
Wednesday, January 17, 2018 at 6:30PMHouse of Blues New OrleansNew Orleans, United States
Thursday, January 18, 2018 at 7:30PMMarathon Music WorksNashville, United States
Friday, January 19, 2018 at 6:30PMBogart'sCincinnati, United States
Saturday, January 20, 2018 at 7:30PMCenter Stage TheaterAtlanta, United States
Friday, January 26, 2018 at 6:30PMJannus LiveSt. Petersburg, United States
Saturday, January 27, 2018 at 6:30PMHouse of Blues Myrtle BeachNorth Myrtle Beach, United States
Sunday, January 28, 2018 at 7:30PMThe RitzRaleigh, United States
Monday, January 29, 2018 at 7:30PMThe Fillmore Silver SpringSilver Spring, United States
Wednesday, January 31, 2018 at 7:30PMPlaystation TheaterNew York, United States
Thursday, February 1, 2018 at 6:30PMPalladiumWorcester, United States
Friday, February 2, 2018 at 7:30PMAuraPortland, United States
Saturday, February 3, 2018 at 7:30PMElectric FactoryPhiladelphia, United States
Monday, February 5, 2018 at 7:00PMTown BallroomBuffalo, United States
Tuesday, February 6, 2018 at 7:30PMGoodyear TheaterAkron, United States
Wednesday, February 7, 2018 at 6:30PMStage AEPittsburgh, United States
Thursday, February 8, 2018 at 8:00PMEagles BallroomMilwaukee, United States
Friday, February 9, 2018 at 7:30PMMythMaplewood, United States
Sunday, February 11, 2018 at 6:30PMO'Brians Event CentreSaskatoon, Canada
Monday, February 12, 2018 at 6:30PMThe Ranch RoadhouseEdmonton, Canada
Wednesday, February 14, 2018 at 7:00PMCommodore BallroomVancouver, Canada
Friday, February 16, 2018 at 6:30PMRevolution PlaceGrande Prairie, Canada
Saturday, February 17, 2018 at 6:30PMMacEwan HallCalgary, Canada
Monday, February 19, 2018 at 7:30PMShowbox SoDoSeattle, United States
Tuesday, February 20, 2018 at 7:30PMRoseland TheaterPortland, United States
Wednesday, February 21, 2018 at 6:00PMAce Of SpadesSacramento, United States
Friday, February 23, 2018 at 6:30PMHouse of Blues Las VegasLas Vegas, United States
Saturday, February 24, 2018 at 7:30PMMarquee TheatreTempe, United States
Sunday, February 25, 2018 at 7:30PMSunshine TheatreAlbuquerque, United States
Tuesday, February 27, 2018 at 7:30PMFonda TheatreLos Angeles, United States

