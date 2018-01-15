Watch Corrosion Of Conformity’s new video for The Luddite

Corrosion Of Conformity have released a video for their track The Luddite.

The song appears on the band’s latest album No Cross No Crown, which launched last week via Nuclear Blast. It’s their first record with Pepper Keenan since 2005’s In The Arms Of God.

Keenan says: “Corrosion Of Conformity and the prior records I’ve done with them didn’t just go away. It’s an honour to be back out there and have an opportunity to do it again in a real way and not some washed-up reunion thing.

“Even before we wrote the record, we were out there for a year seeing there was a demand for it and that there was a void that we could fill.

“That’s been Corrosion Of Conformity’s deal from day one. We’re not chasing anybody around. We’re not gonna worry about what the new trends are.”

Corrosion Of Conformity are currently on tour across North America in support of the new album. Find a list of tour dates below.

Tour Dates

Monday, January 15, 2018 at 1:30AM Emo's Austin Austin, United States Wednesday, January 17, 2018 at 6:30PM House of Blues New Orleans New Orleans, United States Thursday, January 18, 2018 at 7:30PM Marathon Music Works Nashville, United States Friday, January 19, 2018 at 6:30PM Bogart's Cincinnati, United States Saturday, January 20, 2018 at 7:30PM Center Stage Theater Atlanta, United States Friday, January 26, 2018 at 6:30PM Jannus Live St. Petersburg, United States Saturday, January 27, 2018 at 6:30PM House of Blues Myrtle Beach North Myrtle Beach, United States Sunday, January 28, 2018 at 7:30PM The Ritz Raleigh, United States Monday, January 29, 2018 at 7:30PM The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, United States Wednesday, January 31, 2018 at 7:30PM Playstation Theater New York, United States Thursday, February 1, 2018 at 6:30PM Palladium Worcester, United States Friday, February 2, 2018 at 7:30PM Aura Portland, United States Saturday, February 3, 2018 at 7:30PM Electric Factory Philadelphia, United States Monday, February 5, 2018 at 7:00PM Town Ballroom Buffalo, United States Tuesday, February 6, 2018 at 7:30PM Goodyear Theater Akron, United States Wednesday, February 7, 2018 at 6:30PM Stage AE Pittsburgh, United States Thursday, February 8, 2018 at 8:00PM Eagles Ballroom Milwaukee, United States Friday, February 9, 2018 at 7:30PM Myth Maplewood, United States Sunday, February 11, 2018 at 6:30PM O'Brians Event Centre Saskatoon, Canada Monday, February 12, 2018 at 6:30PM The Ranch Roadhouse Edmonton, Canada Wednesday, February 14, 2018 at 7:00PM Commodore Ballroom Vancouver, Canada Friday, February 16, 2018 at 6:30PM Revolution Place Grande Prairie, Canada Saturday, February 17, 2018 at 6:30PM MacEwan Hall Calgary, Canada Monday, February 19, 2018 at 7:30PM Showbox SoDo Seattle, United States Tuesday, February 20, 2018 at 7:30PM Roseland Theater Portland, United States Wednesday, February 21, 2018 at 6:00PM Ace Of Spades Sacramento, United States Friday, February 23, 2018 at 6:30PM House of Blues Las Vegas Las Vegas, United States Saturday, February 24, 2018 at 7:30PM Marquee Theatre Tempe, United States Sunday, February 25, 2018 at 7:30PM Sunshine Theatre Albuquerque, United States Tuesday, February 27, 2018 at 7:30PM Fonda Theatre Los Angeles, United States

