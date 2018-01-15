Watch Corrosion Of Conformity’s new video for The Luddite

Corrosion Of Conformity have released a video for their track The Luddite.
The song appears on the band’s latest album No Cross No Crown, which launched last week via Nuclear Blast. It’s their first record with Pepper Keenan since 2005’s In The Arms Of God.
Keenan says: “Corrosion Of Conformity and the prior records I’ve done with them didn’t just go away. It’s an honour to be back out there and have an opportunity to do it again in a real way and not some washed-up reunion thing.
“Even before we wrote the record, we were out there for a year seeing there was a demand for it and that there was a void that we could fill.
“That’s been Corrosion Of Conformity’s deal from day one. We’re not chasing anybody around. We’re not gonna worry about what the new trends are.”
Corrosion Of Conformity are currently on tour across North America in support of the new album. Find a list of tour dates below.
- Corrosion Of Conformity: "We didn’t sell ourselves out to get a record deal"
- Architects return to the cover of Metal Hammer to kickstart 2018
- Myles Kennedy announces solo UK tour
- Our TeamRock+ offer just got bigger. And louder.
Tour Dates
|Monday, January 15, 2018 at 1:30AM
|Emo's Austin
|Austin, United States
|Wednesday, January 17, 2018 at 6:30PM
|House of Blues New Orleans
|New Orleans, United States
|Thursday, January 18, 2018 at 7:30PM
|Marathon Music Works
|Nashville, United States
|Friday, January 19, 2018 at 6:30PM
|Bogart's
|Cincinnati, United States
|Saturday, January 20, 2018 at 7:30PM
|Center Stage Theater
|Atlanta, United States
|Friday, January 26, 2018 at 6:30PM
|Jannus Live
|St. Petersburg, United States
|Saturday, January 27, 2018 at 6:30PM
|House of Blues Myrtle Beach
|North Myrtle Beach, United States
|Sunday, January 28, 2018 at 7:30PM
|The Ritz
|Raleigh, United States
|Monday, January 29, 2018 at 7:30PM
|The Fillmore Silver Spring
|Silver Spring, United States
|Wednesday, January 31, 2018 at 7:30PM
|Playstation Theater
|New York, United States
|Thursday, February 1, 2018 at 6:30PM
|Palladium
|Worcester, United States
|Friday, February 2, 2018 at 7:30PM
|Aura
|Portland, United States
|Saturday, February 3, 2018 at 7:30PM
|Electric Factory
|Philadelphia, United States
|Monday, February 5, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Town Ballroom
|Buffalo, United States
|Tuesday, February 6, 2018 at 7:30PM
|Goodyear Theater
|Akron, United States
|Wednesday, February 7, 2018 at 6:30PM
|Stage AE
|Pittsburgh, United States
|Thursday, February 8, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Eagles Ballroom
|Milwaukee, United States
|Friday, February 9, 2018 at 7:30PM
|Myth
|Maplewood, United States
|Sunday, February 11, 2018 at 6:30PM
|O'Brians Event Centre
|Saskatoon, Canada
|Monday, February 12, 2018 at 6:30PM
|The Ranch Roadhouse
|Edmonton, Canada
|Wednesday, February 14, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Commodore Ballroom
|Vancouver, Canada
|Friday, February 16, 2018 at 6:30PM
|Revolution Place
|Grande Prairie, Canada
|Saturday, February 17, 2018 at 6:30PM
|MacEwan Hall
|Calgary, Canada
|Monday, February 19, 2018 at 7:30PM
|Showbox SoDo
|Seattle, United States
|Tuesday, February 20, 2018 at 7:30PM
|Roseland Theater
|Portland, United States
|Wednesday, February 21, 2018 at 6:00PM
|Ace Of Spades
|Sacramento, United States
|Friday, February 23, 2018 at 6:30PM
|House of Blues Las Vegas
|Las Vegas, United States
|Saturday, February 24, 2018 at 7:30PM
|Marquee Theatre
|Tempe, United States
|Sunday, February 25, 2018 at 7:30PM
|Sunshine Theatre
|Albuquerque, United States
|Tuesday, February 27, 2018 at 7:30PM
|Fonda Theatre
|Los Angeles, United States