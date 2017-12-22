Listen to new Black Veil Brides track The Last One

Black Veil Brides have released a stream of their new track titled The Last One.

The song will feature on the band’s upcoming album, Vale, which will arrive on January 12 via LAVA/Republic Records.

Black Veil Brides launched the single When They Call My Name back in November.

Listen to The Last One below.

Speaking about the follow-up to their 2014 self-titled album, frontman Andy Biersack said: “The Latin translation of Vale is ‘be well, be strong’ and is central to the message of this record.

“We hope to continue to inspire our fans and friends to embrace their own individuality and inner strength.”

He added: “From our inception, Black Veil Brides have stood up for the outcasts and disenfranchised, with this album as hope to give you hope, fun and most importantly a kick ass rock and roll record.”

Vale is now available for pre-order. Find the cover art and tracklist below, along with their January tour dates with Asking Alexandria.

Black Veil Brides Vale tracklist

Incipiens Ad Finem The Last One Wake Up When They Call My Name The Outsider Dead Man Walking (Overture II) Our Destiny The King Of Pain My Vow Ballad Of The Lonely Hearts Throw The First Stone Vale (This Is Where It Ends)

23 Jan: O2 Academy, Birmingham, UK

24 Jan: Academy, Manchester, UK

25 Jan: O2 Academy, Glasgow, UK

27 Jan: O2 Academy Brixton, London, UK

29 Jan: Palladium, Cologne, Germany

30 Jan: 013, Tilburg, Netherlands

Black Veil Brides / Asking Alexandria