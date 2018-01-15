Watch Lzzy Hale join Avenged Sevenfold onstage to cover Pink Floyd classic

Halestorm vocalist and guitarist Lzzy Hale joined Avenged Sevenfold onstage over the weekend in Nashville.
The band were playing a set at the city’s Bridgestone Arena when Hale appeared for a cover of Pink Floyd’s classic 1975 track Wish You Were Here.
Avenged Sevenfold covered the song in the studio in October last year – which joined their reworkings of Mr Bungle’s Retrovertigo, Del Shannon’s Runaway, Mexican folk song Malagueña Salerosa, Beach Boys’ 1966 hit God Only Knows and Rolling Stones song As Tears Go By.
A7X frontman M Shadows explained why they had decided to record new material and add those tracks to their latest album The Stage.
He said: “We’ve said all along that we want The Stage to be a different and exciting listening experience. For us, the idea of turning an album into a living piece of art and adding new installations is really intriguing. It expands the journey.”
Avenged Sevenfold are currently on tour with Bullet For My Valentine and Breaking Benjamin, while Halestorm are currently working on the follow-up to 2015 album Into The Wild Life.
