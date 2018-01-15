Watch Lzzy Hale join Avenged Sevenfold onstage to cover Pink Floyd classic

Halestorm vocalist and guitarist Lzzy Hale joined Avenged Sevenfold onstage over the weekend in Nashville.

The band were playing a set at the city’s Bridgestone Arena when Hale appeared for a cover of Pink Floyd’s classic 1975 track Wish You Were Here.

Avenged Sevenfold covered the song in the studio in October last year – which joined their reworkings of Mr Bungle’s Retrovertigo, Del Shannon’s Runaway, Mexican folk song Malagueña Salerosa, Beach Boys’ 1966 hit God Only Knows and Rolling Stones song As Tears Go By.

A7X frontman M Shadows explained why they had decided to record new material and add those tracks to their latest album The Stage.

He said: “We’ve said all along that we want The Stage to be a different and exciting listening experience. For us, the idea of turning an album into a living piece of art and adding new installations is really intriguing. It expands the journey.”

Avenged Sevenfold are currently on tour with Bullet For My Valentine and Breaking Benjamin, while Halestorm are currently working on the follow-up to 2015 album Into The Wild Life.

Tour Dates

Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at 6:25PM The Santander Arena Reading, United States Wednesday, January 17, 2018 at 6:25PM Bryce Jordan Center University Park, United States Friday, January 19, 2018 at 6:25PM Centre Videotron Québec, Canada Sunday, January 21, 2018 at 7:00PM Canadian Tire Centre Ottawa, Canada Monday, January 22, 2018 at 7:00PM FirstOntario Centre Hamilton, Canada Wednesday, January 24, 2018 at 6:25PM Resch Center Green Bay, United States Thursday, January 25, 2018 at 6:25PM Peoria Civic Center Peoria, United States Saturday, January 27, 2018 at 6:25PM Denny Sanford PREMIER Center Sioux Falls, United States Monday, January 29, 2018 at 6:25PM Bok Center Tulsa, United States Wednesday, January 31, 2018 at 6:25PM Mississippi Coast Coliseum Biloxi, United States Friday, February 2, 2018 at 6:25PM Verizon Arena Little Rock, United States Saturday, February 3, 2018 at 6:25PM Ford Center Evansville, United States Tuesday, February 6, 2018 at 6:25PM Intrust Bank Arena Wichita, United States Thursday, February 8, 2018 at 8:00PM Pinnacle Bank Arena Lincoln, United States Friday, February 9, 2018 at 6:25PM U.S. Cellular Center Cedar Rapids, United States Sunday, February 11, 2018 at 6:25PM Fargodome Fargo, United States Monday, February 12, 2018 at 6:00PM Bell MTS Place Winnipeg, Canada Wednesday, February 14, 2018 at 6:00PM Sasktel Centre Saskatoon, Canada Thursday, February 15, 2018 at 6:00PM Rogers Place Edmonton, Canada Saturday, February 17, 2018 at 6:00PM Pacific Coliseum Vancouver, Canada Friday, April 27, 2018 at 7:00PM Metropolitan Park Jacksonville, United States Friday, May 18, 2018 at 7:00PM Mapfre Stadium Columbus, United States Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at 4:00PM Hyvinkää Airport Hyvinkää, Finland Friday, June 8, 2018 at 12:00PM Donington Park Derby, United Kingdom Sunday, June 10, 2018 at 12:00PM Donington Park Derby, United Kingdom Sunday, June 17, 2018 at 7:00PM Visarno Arena Florence, Italy Thursday, June 21, 2018 at 7:00PM Festivalpark Stenehei Dessel, Belgium Friday, June 22, 2018 at 7:00PM Rue du Champ Louet Clisson, France Thursday, June 28, 2018 at 4:00PM Caja Mágica Madrid, Spain

