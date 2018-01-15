Trending

Watch Lzzy Hale join Avenged Sevenfold onstage to cover Pink Floyd classic

Halestorm vocalist and guitarist Lzzy Hale joins Avenged Sevenfold onstage in Nashville for cover of Pink Floyd’s Wish You Were Here

Avenged Sevenfold
Halestorm vocalist and guitarist Lzzy Hale joined Avenged Sevenfold onstage over the weekend in Nashville.

The band were playing a set at the city’s Bridgestone Arena when Hale appeared for a cover of Pink Floyd’s classic 1975 track Wish You Were Here.

Avenged Sevenfold covered the song in the studio in October last year – which joined their reworkings of Mr Bungle’s Retrovertigo, Del Shannon’s Runaway, Mexican folk song Malagueña Salerosa, Beach Boys’ 1966 hit God Only Knows and Rolling Stones song As Tears Go By.

A7X frontman M Shadows explained why they had decided to record new material and add those tracks to their latest album The Stage.

He said: “We’ve said all along that we want The Stage to be a different and exciting listening experience. For us, the idea of turning an album into a living piece of art and adding new installations is really intriguing. It expands the journey.”

Avenged Sevenfold are currently on tour with Bullet For My Valentine and Breaking Benjamin, while Halestorm are currently working on the follow-up to 2015 album Into The Wild Life.

Tour Dates

Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at 6:25PMThe Santander ArenaReading, United States
Wednesday, January 17, 2018 at 6:25PMBryce Jordan CenterUniversity Park, United States
Friday, January 19, 2018 at 6:25PMCentre VideotronQuébec, Canada
Sunday, January 21, 2018 at 7:00PMCanadian Tire CentreOttawa, Canada
Monday, January 22, 2018 at 7:00PMFirstOntario CentreHamilton, Canada
Wednesday, January 24, 2018 at 6:25PMResch CenterGreen Bay, United States
Thursday, January 25, 2018 at 6:25PMPeoria Civic CenterPeoria, United States
Saturday, January 27, 2018 at 6:25PMDenny Sanford PREMIER CenterSioux Falls, United States
Monday, January 29, 2018 at 6:25PMBok CenterTulsa, United States
Wednesday, January 31, 2018 at 6:25PMMississippi Coast ColiseumBiloxi, United States
Friday, February 2, 2018 at 6:25PMVerizon ArenaLittle Rock, United States
Saturday, February 3, 2018 at 6:25PMFord CenterEvansville, United States
Tuesday, February 6, 2018 at 6:25PMIntrust Bank ArenaWichita, United States
Thursday, February 8, 2018 at 8:00PMPinnacle Bank ArenaLincoln, United States
Friday, February 9, 2018 at 6:25PMU.S. Cellular CenterCedar Rapids, United States
Sunday, February 11, 2018 at 6:25PMFargodomeFargo, United States
Monday, February 12, 2018 at 6:00PMBell MTS PlaceWinnipeg, Canada
Wednesday, February 14, 2018 at 6:00PMSasktel CentreSaskatoon, Canada
Thursday, February 15, 2018 at 6:00PMRogers PlaceEdmonton, Canada
Saturday, February 17, 2018 at 6:00PMPacific ColiseumVancouver, Canada
Friday, April 27, 2018 at 7:00PMMetropolitan ParkJacksonville, United States
Friday, May 18, 2018 at 7:00PMMapfre StadiumColumbus, United States
Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at 4:00PMHyvinkää AirportHyvinkää, Finland
Friday, June 8, 2018 at 12:00PMDonington ParkDerby, United Kingdom
Sunday, June 10, 2018 at 12:00PMDonington ParkDerby, United Kingdom
Sunday, June 17, 2018 at 7:00PMVisarno ArenaFlorence, Italy
Thursday, June 21, 2018 at 7:00PMFestivalpark SteneheiDessel, Belgium
Friday, June 22, 2018 at 7:00PMRue du Champ LouetClisson, France
Thursday, June 28, 2018 at 4:00PMCaja MágicaMadrid, Spain

