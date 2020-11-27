Big Big Train launch live video for Hedgerow

UK prog rockers Big Big Train have released a live video of Hedgerow. Originally from the band's 2019 album Grand Tour, the live version is taken from the band's new live Blu-ray/2CD set Empire which will be released today through English Electric Recordings.

“Hedgerows are an essential part of our landscape,” says bassist Greg Spawton. “For wildlife, they are like motorways and cities all rolled into one. So, we wanted to celebrate the not-so-humble hedgerow with a song. We hadn't played this tune for a few years and it was good fun to dust it off and perform it on our UK tour last year.”



“Hedgerow is a song that has constantly evolved with every live performance and will no doubt continue to do so,” adds violinist Rachel Hall. “Being the first song I was invited to record on for Big Big Train, it was enjoyable to perform as an old favourite with amendments to the arrangement for these live shows, including some sneaky adaptations to the violin solo.

"Thankfully, having been previously performed as backing vocals in both Hedgerow and Uncle Jack, the nursery rhyme words were already planted in my mind when the band suggested in rehearsals that I sing it as a solo line for the shows. It was a privilege to step out with David to perform the uplifting ending of Hedgerow on the latest UK tour.”

Big Big Train recently announced that keyboard player Danny Manners and violin player Rachel Hall have both left the band. This follows the departure of guitar player Dave Gregory who announced he was leaving earlier this year. It leaves the band as a core quartet of vocalist David Longdon, bass player Greg Spawton, drummer Nick D'Virgilio and guitarist and keyboard player Rikard Sjöblom.

Following the cancellation of Big Big Train’s July 2020 UK/European tour due to the coronavirus pandemic, the following dates have been re-arranged for 2021:

July 17: Ramblin' Man Fair, Maidstone

July 18: Friars, Ayslebury

For these shows guitarist Dave Foster (Dave Foster Band, Steve Rothery Band) and keyboard player Carly Bryant (Os Mutantes, Freakpower) will join the Big Big Train live band. The identity of a new violinist to be announced soon.

Get Empire.