Celebrating 50 years of Hawkwind's Warrior On The Edge Of Time on the new issue of Prog Magazine, which is on sale now!

The brand new issue of Prog Magazine is on sale now, celebrating 50 years of Hawkwind's Warrior On The Edge Of Time on the cover...

Warrior On The Edge Of Time, Hawkwind’s seminal fantasy epic from 1975 has been called “a genuine Hawkwind classic,” band longstanding band leader Dave Brock, who adds, “there’s some really great stuff on it.” The album celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, so Hawkwind biographer and Prog writer Joe Banks spoke to members of the band about how they made the album, under trying circumstances, it appears. Of course, Hawkwind being Hawkwind, they also have a brand-new studio album out. There Is No Space For Us continues the band’s rich vein of form and we talk to the current line-up about that, too.

Elsewhere Van der Graaf Generator founding member Judge Smith reveals a fascinating career, Prog Readers’ Poll winners Solstice tell us all about their new album Clann, Big Big Train look back on the making of Bard, and IQ are back with a terrific new album, Dominion.

Plus The Flower Kings, Mostly Autumn, Gary Kemp, Dim Gray, Everon, Antimatter, Bjørn Riis, Sometime In February and Dominic Sanderson tell us about their latest releases.

There’s a fantastic free sampler from the great Stickman Records label curated by Elder’s Nick DiSalvo and four Hawkwind postcards too.

Inside Prog 159...

Solstice - Prog Readers’ Poll winners continue to ride the wave with new album, Clann.

The Flower Kings - the world may be in disarray but the Swedish proggers are preaching compassion with Love.

Big Big Train - the multinational proggers finally give Bard the reissue treatment.

Dim Gray - Oslo’s art-rockers continue their evolution with their latest, Shards.

IQ - the UK prog veterans strike gold yet again with Dominion.

Everon - we find out about Shells, the comeback release from the melodic German band.

Mostly Autumn - Yorkshire’s prog institution unveil album number 15, Seawater.

Antimatter - Mick Moss mulls over the ups and downs of Antimatter’s first 25 years.

Gary Kemp - the Saucerful Of Secrets guitarist and singer hits the solo trail again with This Destination.

Sometime In February - young instrumental US prog trio make a big splash with a bit of help from buddies BTBAM.

Bjørn Riis - Airbag guitarist Bjørn Riis explains how he makes his solo records sound different from the day job.

Judge Smith - Van der Graaf Generator founding member Judge Smith on early prog, jazz rock, songstories, requiems and more.

Dominic Sanderson - young UK progger Dominic Sanderson on a prog world full of Dream Theater, Peter Hammill, The Moody Blues and Suede.

Plus reviews of new releases and reissues by IQ, Pink Floyd, The Alan Parsons Project, Hawkwind, The Flower Kings, AVAWAVES, Tangerine Dream, Andy Summers & Robert Fripp, Cosmic Cathedral, Bjørn Riis, Mostly Autumn and loads more…

And this issue we went to Fusion Festival and saw gigs by Fish, Wardruna, Animals As Leaders, Kyros, Lazuli, Mogwai, Lee Abraham and more.

Buying Prog Magazine made easy...

* You can use our store finder to find your nearest stockist. Go to Prog on the alphabetical pull-down menu and enter your postcode.

* The easiest option for everyone would be to go digital. You can get single digital issues from the Apple Store, from Zinio and all manner of digital magazine retailers.

* Subscribe to Prog. We are now accepting subscriptions from the rest of the world. Subscriptions available here.

* In North America, Prog is available is branches of Barnes & Noble and Books-A-Million, although new issues do not go on sale until a couple of weeks after they're published in The UK.

* Single print issues of Prog can be purchased online from Magazines Direct and also Burning Shed.

Click on the corresponding cover on the single issue page at Magazines Direct for payment options.