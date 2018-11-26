Dave Foster Band reveal artwork for new album

Dave Foster Band have revealed the artwork for their new album. Nocebo will be released on February 23.

"Nocebo marks a real shift in my songwriting partnership with Dinet (Poortman)," Foster tells Prog. "We set out to make an album that had to be a step up from the previous one. Now Dreamless is an album that we both are hugely proud of so it was something of an undertaking. The musicians on the album are all world class players and I think they help to bring even more life into the songs that both Dinet and I spent a long time shaping and tuning. Al Unsworth has engineered and mixed the album again and the mix is fantastic, it sounds huge and open which really works with Nocebo as there are some heavy tracks on there and some very delicate ones too.

"The photography and artwork has been created by the very talented Neal Moran. Yes, it's taken ages to finish, this was due to circumstances that we had no control over but it really has been worth the wait. Nocebo will be released on Saturday 23rd February at the Steve Rothery Band Cambridge Junction shows where my band will be supporting, our first UK show featuring the new material."

As mentioned, Foster, who recently stepped down from Panic Room, and his band will appear on the bill of Steve Rothery's A Collection Of Musical Curiosities which takes place at Cambridge Corn Exchange on February 23 and 24, as well being part of Rothery's headline act.