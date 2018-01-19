Between The Buried And Me release video for new track Condemned To The Gallows

Between The Buried And Me have released a video for their epic new track Condemned To The Gallows.

It’s the first material from their upcoming double album Automata, which will be split into two releases. Automata Part I will arrive on March 9, with Part II scheduled for release in the summer, with a final date still to be revealed. Both will be released via Sumerian Records.

Guitarist Paul Waggoner says: “We never want to repeat ourselves – we’re always trying to do something different, and this album fell right into that sort of pattern.

“We push ourselves into new places while retaining our basic sound. Musically, we go somewhere that’s fun and challenging. We never know how it’s going to turn out.

“These are uncharted waters for us. We’ve never written an entire piece and presented it in separate parts like this.”

Frontman Tommy Rogers adds: “All of our music should build up to the newest record. That’s what happens with Automata. You can take little snippets from our past throughout this album.

“It sounds like Between The Buried And Me, but it’s still new. We hope to keep the music industry on its toes. This is part of doing that.”

Earlier this week, Between The Buried And Me announced a US tour with Leprous and The Dear Hunter.

Find the full list of tour dates below, along with the [Automata Part I](https://www.amazon.co.uk/Automata-I-Between-Buried-Me/dp/B0792ZYBGC/ref=sr11?ie=UTF8&qid=1516359272&sr=8-1&keywords=Between+the+buried+and+me%2C+Automata) cover art and tracklist.

Between The Buried And Me Automata Part I tracklist

Condemned to the Gallows House Organ Yellow Eyes Millions Gold Distance Blot

Tour Dates

Friday, March 2, 2018 at 7:00PM House of Blues Chicago, United States Saturday, March 3, 2018 at 7:00PM First Ave Minneapolis, United States Monday, March 5, 2018 at 7:00PM Ogden Theatre Denver, United States Tuesday, March 6, 2018 at 7:00PM The Complex Salt Lake City, United States Thursday, March 8, 2018 at 7:00PM Showbox Seattle, United States Friday, March 9, 2018 at 7:00PM Wonder Ballroom Portland, United States Saturday, March 10, 2018 at 7:00PM The Regency Ballroom San Francisco, United States Sunday, March 11, 2018 at 7:00PM House Of Blues Anaheim, United States Tuesday, March 13, 2018 at 7:00PM Belasco Theater Los Angeles, United States Thursday, March 15, 2018 at 7:00PM House of Blues Las Vegas, United States Friday, March 16, 2018 at 7:00PM Marquee Phoenix, United States Saturday, March 17, 2018 at 7:00PM Sunshine Theater Albuquerque, United States Monday, March 19, 2018 at 7:00PM Come and Take It Live Austin, United States Tuesday, March 20, 2018 at 7:00PM Canton Hall Dallas, United States Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at 7:00PM Warehouse Ballroom Houston, United States Friday, March 23, 2018 at 7:00PM The Beacham Theater Orlando, United States Saturday, March 24, 2018 at 7:00PM Revolution Fort Lauderdale, United States Tuesday, March 27, 2018 at 7:00PM Cannery Ballroom Nashville, United States Wednesday, March 28, 2018 at 7:00PM Orange Peel Asheville, United States Friday, March 30, 2018 at 7:00PM Mr. Smalls Millvale, United States Saturday, March 31, 2018 at 7:00PM Electric Factory Philadelphia, United States Monday, April 2, 2018 at 7:00PM Upstate Concert Hall Albany, United States Tuesday, April 3, 2018 at 7:00PM Royale Boston, United States Wednesday, April 4, 2018 at 7:00PM Playstation Theater New York, United States Thursday, April 5, 2018 at 7:00PM Fillmore Silver Spring, United States Friday, April 6, 2018 at 7:00PM Agora Theatre Cleveland, United States Saturday, April 7, 2018 at 7:00PM Emerald Theatre Mt. Clemens, United States

