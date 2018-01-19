Trending

Between The Buried And Me release video for new track Condemned To The Gallows

Between The Buried And Me have released a video for their epic new track Condemned To The Gallows.

It’s the first material from their upcoming double album Automata, which will be split into two releases. Automata Part I will arrive on March 9, with Part II scheduled for release in the summer, with a final date still to be revealed. Both will be released via Sumerian Records.

Guitarist Paul Waggoner says: “We never want to repeat ourselves – we’re always trying to do something different, and this album fell right into that sort of pattern.

“We push ourselves into new places while retaining our basic sound. Musically, we go somewhere that’s fun and challenging. We never know how it’s going to turn out.

“These are uncharted waters for us. We’ve never written an entire piece and presented it in separate parts like this.”

Frontman Tommy Rogers adds: “All of our music should build up to the newest record. That’s what happens with Automata. You can take little snippets from our past throughout this album.

“It sounds like Between The Buried And Me, but it’s still new. We hope to keep the music industry on its toes. This is part of doing that.”

Earlier this week, Between The Buried And Me announced a US tour with Leprous and The Dear Hunter.

Find the full list of tour dates below, along with the [Automata Part I](https://www.amazon.co.uk/Automata-I-Between-Buried-Me/dp/B0792ZYBGC/ref=sr11?ie=UTF8&qid=1516359272&sr=8-1&keywords=Between+the+buried+and+me%2C+Automata) cover art and tracklist.

Between The Buried And Me Automata Part I tracklist

  1. Condemned to the Gallows
  2. House Organ
  3. Yellow Eyes
  4. Millions
  5. Gold Distance
  6. Blot

Tour Dates

Friday, March 2, 2018 at 7:00PMHouse of BluesChicago, United States
Saturday, March 3, 2018 at 7:00PMFirst AveMinneapolis, United States
Monday, March 5, 2018 at 7:00PMOgden TheatreDenver, United States
Tuesday, March 6, 2018 at 7:00PMThe ComplexSalt Lake City, United States
Thursday, March 8, 2018 at 7:00PMShowboxSeattle, United States
Friday, March 9, 2018 at 7:00PMWonder BallroomPortland, United States
Saturday, March 10, 2018 at 7:00PMThe Regency BallroomSan Francisco, United States
Sunday, March 11, 2018 at 7:00PMHouse Of BluesAnaheim, United States
Tuesday, March 13, 2018 at 7:00PMBelasco TheaterLos Angeles, United States
Thursday, March 15, 2018 at 7:00PMHouse of BluesLas Vegas, United States
Friday, March 16, 2018 at 7:00PMMarqueePhoenix, United States
Saturday, March 17, 2018 at 7:00PMSunshine TheaterAlbuquerque, United States
Monday, March 19, 2018 at 7:00PMCome and Take It LiveAustin, United States
Tuesday, March 20, 2018 at 7:00PMCanton HallDallas, United States
Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at 7:00PMWarehouse BallroomHouston, United States
Friday, March 23, 2018 at 7:00PMThe Beacham TheaterOrlando, United States
Saturday, March 24, 2018 at 7:00PMRevolutionFort Lauderdale, United States
Tuesday, March 27, 2018 at 7:00PMCannery BallroomNashville, United States
Wednesday, March 28, 2018 at 7:00PMOrange PeelAsheville, United States
Friday, March 30, 2018 at 7:00PMMr. SmallsMillvale, United States
Saturday, March 31, 2018 at 7:00PMElectric FactoryPhiladelphia, United States
Monday, April 2, 2018 at 7:00PMUpstate Concert HallAlbany, United States
Tuesday, April 3, 2018 at 7:00PMRoyaleBoston, United States
Wednesday, April 4, 2018 at 7:00PMPlaystation TheaterNew York, United States
Thursday, April 5, 2018 at 7:00PMFillmoreSilver Spring, United States
Friday, April 6, 2018 at 7:00PMAgora TheatreCleveland, United States
Saturday, April 7, 2018 at 7:00PMEmerald TheatreMt. Clemens, United States

