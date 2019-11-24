Beer Hawk’s tasty Black Friday Philips beer dispenser deal gives you Budweiser, Becks, Goose Island and more on tap

Black Friday deals are arriving fast now, and Beer Hawk has just dropped one of the tastiest so far: the Philips PerfectDraft starter bundle is now £60 off, making it a cool £179. This countertop beer dispenser is a slick addition to any home bar, and can be fitted with 35 different 6L kegs, including Goose Island, Tiny Rebel and Hoegaarden.

When you buy one of these sleek-looking beer dispensers, you can kick-start your home bar by saving over 30% on your choice of keg. So if you choose a PerfectDraft Budweiser keg starter bundle, for example, you’d pay £199 instead of £269. Prefer a pint of Goose Island IPA? You’ll save £72.50 on the PerfectDraft beer dispenser with Goose Island keg, taking both home for just £199.

The Beer Hawk PerfectDraft beer machine has a real bar tap handle for an authentic real pub experience at home. It instantly pours cold and refreshing beer, so you can enjoy a well-earned pint whenever you want.

Beer is chilled to 3°C and stays carbonated for 30 days, so kegs last longer – that’s if your guests don’t drain them over Christmas. Let’s take a look at the best Beer Hawk PerfectDraft starter bundle offers now…

Beer Hawk PerfectDraft | Now £179 | Was £239

This deal is for the beer dispenser (so no kegs or glasses), and it’s a whopping £60 saving off the normal price. The PerfectDraft sits on any countertop in your kitchen or home bar and pours out crisp, cold beer instantly. We love the authentic real bar tap – this beer machine is just so damn cool to use! View Deal

PerfectDraft with Goose Island Keg | Now £199 | Was £271.50

Enjoy a tasty £72.50 saving on the PerfectDraft machine itself plus a 6L keg of Goose Island IPA (RRP £32.50), a smooth drop brewed in Chicago. Stick this keg in the machine and enjoy pint after pint of cold, crisp, smooth-flavoured IPA brimming with bright citrus aromas and a bold hop finish.View Deal

PerfectDraft with Tiny Rebel Keg | Now £199 | Was £276

Snap up this deal and you’ll get a generous £77 saving on the PerfectDraft bundled with a 6L bar-grade metal keg of Tiny Rebel Brewery’s Clwb Tropicana beer. Indie Welsh brewery Tiny Rebel describe the gluten-free Clwb Tropicana as ‘crammed full of fruity hop flavours that will have your mouth watering’.View Deal

Lowenbrau with Ceramic Steins| Now £208.98 | Was £288.98

Choose this bundle and you get the Beer Hawk PerfectDraft beer machine, a 6L metal keg of Lowenbrau Oktoberfest German beer and two authentic looking mini ceramic steins for the price of one. You can mix and match any kegs and glasses, some of which will be cheaper than others.View Deal

Are you buying this as a Christmas gift from a buddy or loved one? Then you could also add in two glasses for the price of one at the checkout, giving them everything they need to start their home bar this Christmas.

The Beer Hawk glasses on offer include: Beer Hawk Tankards, Goose Island Half Pint glasses, a posh 330ml Leffe Glass, and a cool-looking Spaten Stein for proper German beer chugging. There are also traditional mini ceramic steins for smaller servings.

